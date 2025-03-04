TESLA To Release Limited-Edition Double LP 'Real To Reel Vol. II' On Record Store Day

TESLA has announced the release of a limited-edition double LP, "Real To Reel Vol. II", that is set to hit the shelves on Record Store Day, April 12, 2025.

Originally released only at shows, "Real To Reel Vol. II" is a cover song studio album that pays homage to classic rock tunes from the late 1960s and early 1970s. TESLA brings their unique touch to these iconic tracks, recorded using analog tape and vintage equipment, with a dedication to preserving the raw, authentic sound of the era. The album showcases the band's exceptional talent, captured in a live in studio setting, without the use of pro tools or an automated mixing console. The record was mixed by hand, sometimes with six hands on the mixing console at one time. Remarkably, TESLA accomplished the recording of 25 songs in just 30 days, working tirelessly from 10 am to midnight, pausing only for dinner.

"Real To Reel Vol. II" is limited to just 2000 copies. The double LP will be available in a striking clear red vinyl, adding a visually stunning element to the auditory experience.

"Real To Reel Vol. II" promises to be a collector's item, offering fans a rare opportunity to own a piece of the band's history in a format celebrated by music enthusiasts worldwide.

Track listing:

01. All The Young Dudes

02. Make It Last

03. Shooting Star

04. Not Fragile

05. Street Fighting Man

06. Is It My Body

07. I Want To Take You Higher

08. Do You Feel Like We Do

09. Beer Drinkers And Hell Raiser

10. Seasons Of Wither

11. Saturday Night Special

12. War Pigs

Released last November, TESLA's latest six-song EP, "All About Love", includes four versions of the title track (acoustic, electric, hybrid, live); a live version of "Walk Away", a concert favorite from "Reel To Real, Vol. 1"; and another new song, "From The Heart", an instrumental track by guitarist Frank Hannon.

Some fans criticized TESLA for adopting a 1980s-style polished production for its latest album, 2019's "Shock". The follow-up to June 2014's "Simplicity" was helmed by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen, whose own group is no stranger to slicked-up, glossy-sounding recordings.

In September 2023, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song is a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived in May 2023. The LP includes the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, original TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs and in the recording studio by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.