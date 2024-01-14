TESLA's FRANK HANNON: 'I Don't Recommend Drugs Or Alcohol To Anybody'

During a recent appearance on the "TODDCast Podcast", TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon was asked to recount a near-death experience that he had during his four-decade-plus touring career. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, I've pressed my luck and I've been very lucky in different situations. Like everybody has, I've been on motorcycles. I've lived a pretty crazy life as far as doing things, riding horses. I've competed in events with the horses. But I'll be honest. Okay, now, I don't wanna get too crazy, but near death, I would say, for me, has been with addiction and drugs. I've pushed myself with cocaine and alcohol years ago to a point to where, like, 'Oh my god, am I gonna make it?' And I'm only sharing that. It's very personal. And hopefully — I don't know what's gonna happen with that statement. I've been clean and sober now for a couple years and I don't recommend drugs or alcohol to anybody. And if you want to die, especially nowadays with fentanyl and all that shit, it's Russian roulette out there. But even before all of that, back in the glory days, the near-death experiences, I would say, would be my own stupid self-inflicted bullshit. So, by me making this statement, I'm just hoping that someone will be motivated to not do that. Life is so much better when you're clear minded and not hung over and having a near-death experience of overdosing and feeling like shit and puking and all that crap that goes with that."

TESLA will return to the House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino Las Vegas in 2024 with its "Tesla: The Las Vegas Takeover". Shows will be held on April 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, 2024, and are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

In August 2022, TESLA released a standalone single, "Time To Rock!" A year earlier, the band issued another new track called "Cold Blue Steel".

In September 2023, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song is a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived this past May. The LP includes the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.