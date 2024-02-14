TESLA's FRANK HANNON Releases Music Video For Cover Of GARY WRIGHT's 'Love Is Alive'

TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon has released the official music video for his cover of "Love Is Alive", a classic song originally written and performed by Gary Wright on his 1976 album "Dream Weaver".

Hannon states: "This is such a great song by one of my favorite classic rock artists who recently passed away just this last September. I wanted to cover this song and honor his groundbreaking legacy by using a Moog synthesizer bass as well as adding my own modern guitar approach. When I was a kid in the '70s, I would always crank up this song on the radio."

Known primarily as a founding member of the multi-platinum rock band TESLA, Hannon is also a multi-instrumentalist, producer and recording engineer who has produced many younger up-and-coming artists as well as TESLA singles and diverse solo albums.

TESLA will return to the House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino Las Vegas in 2024 with its "Tesla: The Las Vegas Takeover". Shows will be held on April 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, 2024, and are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

In August 2022, TESLA released a standalone single, "Time To Rock!" A year earlier, the band issued another new track called "Cold Blue Steel".

In September 2023, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song is a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived this past May. The LP includes the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.