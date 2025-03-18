TESLA's FRANK HANNON To Release All-Guitar Instrumental Solo Album 'Reflections'

TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon has released a new solo single titled "Walk In The Rain" as the first preview of his upcoming full-length all-guitar instrumental album "Reflections", due in May 2025.

A short video for "Walk In The Rain" can be seen below, with Frank stating about the clip: "This is the actual recording session for the lead guitar solo recorded live. I had practiced it a few times, had sort of an idea of what to play, took a break then improvised and recorded this solo from start to finish in one take. It was so fun and is what inspired me to create a whole album of 12 guitar songs coming in May 2025!"

Renowned for his soulful playing and electrifying guitar solos, Hannon — legendary guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder of TESLA — returns with a brand-new LP showcasing his mastery of the instrument. This latest release is an all-guitar instrumental record, highlighting Hannon's deep passion for melody, tone, and raw expression. Only guitars are used, and the entire album was recorded and produced using his cell phone.

After enduring a tumultuous year of loss and pain, Frank took time off to reflect and rediscover his passion for guitar as a lead instrument. Using a very limited recording format and digging deep into a simple yet emotional approach to playing his guitar, standout songs are "Our Fathers Love", "Sunrise", "Poncho's Song" and "San Francisco", which is a nod to Frank's musical influences. The soulful guitar phrases of "Joy And Pain" show Frank's ability to emote heartache from the strings of his guitar in a way that hadn't been heard by him before.

Blending blues, rock, and intricate acoustic compositions, the album takes listeners on a dynamic musical journey, reflecting Hannon's decades-long evolution as a guitarist. With soaring solos, intricate fingerpicking, and immersive soundscapes, the record captures his signature style while exploring fresh sonic territories.

Having built a career on both hard-hitting rock anthems and heartfelt ballads, Hannon now steps into the spotlight with an album that speaks purely through the power of the guitar. Fans of guitar-driven music — whether blues, rock, or beyond — will find plenty to love in this inspired collection of instrumental storytelling.

Stay tuned for tour dates, special-edition vinyl releases, and behind-the-scenes insights into the making of this highly anticipated album.

Released last November, TESLA's latest six-song EP, "All About Love", includes four versions of the title track (acoustic, electric, hybrid, live); a live version of "Walk Away", a concert favorite from "Reel To Real, Vol. 1"; and another new song, "From The Heart", an instrumental track by Hannon.

Some fans criticized TESLA for adopting a 1980s-style polished production for its latest album, 2019's "Shock". The follow-up to June 2014's "Simplicity" was helmed by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen, whose own group is no stranger to slicked-up, glossy-sounding recordings.

In September 2023, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song is a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived in May 2023. The LP includes the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, original TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs and in the recording studio by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.