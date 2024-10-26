TESTAMENT And POSSESSED Presented With Keys To City By Albuquerque's Metalhead Mayor

The members of TESTAMENT and POSSESSED's Jeff Becerra were each presented with keys to the city by Albuquerque, New Mexico's mayor Tim Keller prior to the two bands' joint concert (along with KREATOR) on October 23 at the Albuquerque Convention Center venue.

Earlier today, TESTAMENT shared a photo of the bandmembers posing with Keller while holding the keys, and included the following message: "A few nights ago before a packed concert at Albuquerque Convention Center, the boys received keys to city, courtesy of the Keller Bros, Metal @mayorkeller and Metal Minister Scott Keller.

"These genuine metal keys are modeled after those which once unlocked the city's jail cells. Towards the end of the set, TESTAMENT's 1987 prison breakout anthem 'Over The Wall', was played in dedication, to which Tim Keller responded with a Mayoral crowdsurf.

"Thanks to the Keller Bros and the City of Albuquerque for this great honor and to the ABQ fans for always making the band feel so at home in 'The Duke City!'"

Becerra also shared a photo of his key and he wrote: "I'm honored to receive the key to the city of Albuquerque. I support Tim Keller. I support the Democrats in New Mexico #possessed".

Earlier this month, Keller also presented a key to the city to Max Cavalera of SOULFLY.

In October 2022, SOULFLY posted a photo of Keller donning one of the band's long-sleeve t-shirts when he cast his ballot in that year's U.S. midterm election.

This was not the first time Keller had sported heavy metal merchandise in public. Four years ago, Keller donned a MACHINE HEAD hooded sweatshirt when he cast his ballot in the U.S. presidential election. Back in December 2018, he wore a PANTERA Christmas sweater for a signing of a bill granting family paid parental leave to city employees. The legislation made Albuquerque the first city in New Mexico to extend paid parental leave benefits to its municipal workforce.

Born and raised in Albuquerque, Keller is well-known as a fan of heavy metal music and has often attended shows in the city. He has also introduced metal bands, including ANTHRAX and TRIVIUM, onstage.

"Albuquerque has always been pretty strong on the heavy metal front," Keller told The New York Times five years ago. "What can I say, this is something I've been into for a long time."

Keller told the Albuquerque Journal that his favorite heavy metal group is the Brazilian band SEPULTURA, of whom Cavalera is a founding member. "They are awesome," he said. "It's the music of empowerment."

Keller, a Democrat, took over as mayor of New Mexico's largest city in December 2017. He replaced two-term mayor Richard Berry, who did not seek re-election.

Keller was elected to a second four-year term in November 2021. He pulled off the win with nearly 60% of the vote.

Keller and his wife, Liz, have two young children.