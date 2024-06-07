TESTAMENT Announces Remastered Versions Of 'The Legacy' And 'The New Order'

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal pioneers TESTAMENT have announced an explosive celebration of the band's enduring legacy and their influential presence in the thrash metal scene. On July 12, TESTAMENT will release the remastered versions of their seminal albums "The Legacy" and "The New Order" both digitally and on vinyl via Nuclear Blast Records.

TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy states: "When 'The Legacy' and 'The New Order' were first recorded, we were new and had limited resources to record the albums being a young band. Now, with the remastering, fans will hear the albums in their signature sonic onslaught they were intended to be heard."

Today, the band offers fans previews of the remastered versions completed by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound via singles from each of the albums. "Over The Wall" from "The Legacy (Remastered 2024)" and "Into The Pit" from "The New Order (Remastered 2024)" are now available to be streamed on all platforms as well as a video visualizer.

"The Legacy" remastered track listing:

01. Over The Wall (Remastered 2024)

02. The Haunting (Remastered 2024)

03. Burnt Offerings (Remastered 2024)

04. Raging Waters (Remastered 2024)

05. C.O.T.L.O.D. (Remastered 2024)

06. First Strike Is Deadly (Remastered 2024)

07. Do or Die (Remastered 2024)

08. Alone In The Dark (Remastered 2024)

09. Apocalyptic City (Remastered 2024)

"The Legacy" was remastered by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound. It will be available digitally and on 180-gram vinyl on red and white swirl with black splatter (limited to 1500 worldwide). The release includes alternate cover artwork and gatefold packaging with new liner notes as well it includes an oversized booklet with never-before-seen images.

"The New Order" remastered track listing:

01. Eerie Inhabitants (Remastered 2024)

02. The New Order (Remastered 2024)

03. Trial By Fire (Remastered 2024)

04. Into The Pit (Remastered 2024)

05. Hypnosis (Remastered 2024)

06. Disciples Of The Watch (Remastered 2024)

07. The Preacher (Remastered 2024)

08. Nobody's Fault (Remastered 2024)

09. A Day Of Reckoning (Remastered 2024)

10. Musical Death (A Dirge) (Remastered 2024)

"The New Order" was remastered by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound. It will be available digitally and on 180-gram vinyl on blue and purple swirl with black splatter (limited to 1500 worldwide). The release includes alternate cover artwork and gatefold packaging with new liner notes as well it includes an oversized booklet with never-before-seen images.

This fall, the "Klash Of The Titans" makes its triumphant return to North America. Fans will enjoy an epic night of metal with thrash royalty TESTAMENT and KREATOR co-headlining the run. The 33-date trek will kick off on September 12 in Reno making its way across the U.S. and will include seven Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27. Joining the night are special guests Bay Area death metal pioneers and labelmates POSSESSED.