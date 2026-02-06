TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY On 'Para Bellum' Album: 'Each Song Has Its Own Personality; They All Stand Alone'

In a new interview with Héctor of The Chill Dude On A Couch, TESTAMENT vocalist Chuck Billy was asked if the band's songwriting process has changed since TESTAMENT started four decades ago. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, totally. I think it really has changed as far as the last record, [2020's] 'Titans Of Creation'. I took a different approach, just because [2016's] 'Brotherhood Of The Snake' took, like, two years for us to write, and it was a long process. It wasn't fun trying to get all those songs written. So instead of me working and challenging the songs and arranging them, I just had Eric [Peterson, TESTAMENT guitarist] give me the music unarranged and I tried to make lyrics over them. And by doing that, it actually had me singing on maybe parts that were uncomfortable, maybe pushed me in my 'uncomfort' zone, which actually I think pushed me to make it better because I was challenged. I was able to try new things. So I think that process worked on 'Titans'. So when we went into [2025's] 'Para Bellum', we did the same thing: 'Just give me the music and let's start writing words over everything and put it together.' And again, I think with this record, the songs, just like 'Titans', each song has its own personality. It's not like it fits a record theme; they all stand alone, which I think that's good for songwriting-wise. And for me, putting together a record just to listen to start to finish, it really has a lot of ups and downs, nooks and crannies."

Asked if there is a song on "Para Bellum" that really challenged him vocally, Chuck said: "I don't know about challenge vocally, but trying something different. Songs, I think, like 'Shadow People'. That was a song where… I always try to not sing with the guitar riff. I always try to find my own little space. But that song, it just wouldn't work. Finding my own space didn't work 'cause the riff was so catchy and heavy, I was kind of fighting against [Eric's] riff, trying to find something to go against it. So instead I ended up doing what I always try not to do, is follow the bouncing ball. So I followed every riff vocally that he did, which that's something I don't do, but it was something that had to be done on that song. So a song like, that's definitely something different for us and me, but it worked out, and that's the way it should have been written. Listen to 'Shadow People' and you'll hear the vocals right on every Eric's right-hand [chug]. I sing exactly to the riff. The timing, the syllables, everything right to his riff."

This past December, TESTAMENT announced the U.S. leg of their "Thrash Of The Titans" world tour. The trek, which will launch in March, unites the band with fellow thrash legends OVERKILL and DESTRUCTION for one of the fiercest tours of the new year.

"Para Bellum" came out in October 2025 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was recorded with Juan Urteaga and mixed for the first time by Jens Bogren. The cover art was once again painted by Eliran Kantor.

When "Para Bellum" was first announced in August, it was accompanied by the official music video for the LP's first single, "Infanticide A.I.", directed by Joey Durango.

A major evolution on "Para Bellum" was the addition of powerhouse drummer Chris Dovas, whose precision, speed, and instinctive dynamics infuse the album with fresh energy. Working closely with Peterson throughout the writing process, Dovas helped shape song structures, accelerated the workflow, and injected a level of versatility that amplifies the album's modern edge without straying from the TESTAMENT sound.

Photo credit: Fred Kowalo