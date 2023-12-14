  • facebook
THE 69 EYES Announce March/April 2024 U.S. Tour

December 14, 2023

Helsinki's longest-serving gothic rock vampires THE 69 EYES have announced their return to the United States in spring 2024. With support coming from THE BITES and BUDDERSIDE, the trek will lead the Finns to 16 clubs. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. EST!

"Death Of Darkness" USA tour 2024:

March 26 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
March 27 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
March 28 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern
March 29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop Concert Lounge
March 30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
March 31 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
April 02 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
April 03 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Stage
April 04 - Columbus, OH - The Kings Of Clubs
April 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & Grill
April 07 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
April 08 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
April 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
April 11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
April 12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
April 13 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

2023 saw THE 69 EYES playing gigs in Europe, the U.S. and South America, including several festival appearances (Sick New World, M'era Luna, Hell & Heaven, etc.). The band also released its 13th studio album, "Death Of Darkness", on April 21 via Atomic Fire Records. Thanks to their latest masterpiece, they have just been nominated for Finland's Emma Gaala (Finnish Grammy Award equivalent) in the "Best Rock" category. Emma Gaala will be held on February 17, 2024 at Metro Areena in Espoo.

THE 69 EYES has been haunting stages all over the world for 34 years and seem to be a truly immortal part of the dark rock/metal scene. Widely known as the Helsinki Vampires, the quintet gained several platinum albums with "Blessed Be" and "Paris Kills" and not only reached No. 1 of the single and album charts in their home country of Finland, but also plunged the world into a sinful cosmos of love, death and melancholy, while outliving any other band emerging from the goth hype of the early 2000s.

By developing their sound further into sleaze rock on "Devils" (2004) and "Angels" (2007) and not shying away from pitch black Elvis Presley allusions in Jyrki 69's dark voice and unique onstage dance moves, the band has established a worldwide following. Over the course of over three and a half decades, the band has toured relentlessly throughout Europe, America, Asia and Australia and released 13 full-length studio albums.

Photo credit: Julius Konttinen

