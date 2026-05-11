THE BEATLES Museum To Open At Iconic London Location Of Rooftop Concert

Apple Corps Ltd. has announced the first-ever official THE BEATLES fan experience.

3 Savile Row, Mayfair, London is already enshrined in pop cultural history. It was one of Apple Corps Ltd.'s earliest 1960s headquarters, the studio where "Let It Be" was recorded and the setting for THE BEATLES' — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — final public performance, the era-defining rooftop concert of January 30, 1969.

And now, 3 Savile Row will open its famous doors to all for the first time. Due to launch in 2027, "The Beatles At 3 Savile Row" will feature seven floors of never-seen-before material from Apple Corps' extensive archives, rotating exhibitions, fan store, and the recreation of the original studio where "Let it Be" was recorded. It will also give fans the opportunity to tread in the bands footsteps as they relive the iconic rooftop concert — as immortalized in Peter Jackson's "Get Back" — on exactly the spot it happened.

Since its inception in 1968 Apple Corps Ltd. has overseen THE BEATLES' creative and business interests and today's announcement completes a full circle moment as it returns to its most famous early headquarters.

Speaking of the opening of "The Beatles At 3 Savile Row", Apple Corps' CEO Tom Greene comments: "We're thrilled to bring Apple Corps back to its spiritual home and give THE BEATLES fans something truly special. Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row — but next year they can go in and explore all seven floors of the iconic building, including the rooftop where even the railings remain the same from that famous day in 1969."

Paul McCartney comments: "It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around. There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I'm excited for people to see it when it's ready."

Ringo Starr comments: "Wow, it's like coming home."

Further details of "The Beatles At 3 Savile Row" — as well as details of a second experience currently in development — will be announced in due course.