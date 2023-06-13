THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announces September 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With CHELSEA GRIN, 200 STAB WOUNDS And GATES TO HELL

Following their wildly successful "Verminous Remnant" spring headlining tour, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER has announced a final bout of shows before returning to the studio to complete its next studio album. The short journey, which begins on September 8 at Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, Virginia and closes on September 16 at the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival in Worcester, Massachusetts, includes a performance alongside LAMB OF GOD in Pikeville, Kentucky. Support will be provided by CHELSEA GRIN, GATES TO HELL and 200 STAB WOUNDS on select shows.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER tour dates with CHELSEA GRIN, 200 STAB WOUNDS, GATES TO HELL:

Sep. 08 - Blue Ridge Rock Fest - Alton, VA *

Sep. 09 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

Sep. 10 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

Sep. 11 - Appalachian Wireless Arena - Pikeville, KY (w/ LAMB OF GOD, AFTER THE BURIAL, ALPHA WOLF) *

Sep. 12 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

Sep. 14 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

Sep. 15 - Reverb - Reading, PA

Sep. 16 - New England Metal Fest - Worcester, MA

* THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER only

"Verminous Remnant" marked THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's first tour following the tragic death of frontman Trevor Strnad and it introduced a reformed lineup consisting of remaining and returning members of the band.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER played its first show since the passing of Strnad on October 28, 2022 at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit. Founding member Brian Eschbach has put down his guitar and has taken on the role of lead vocalist. Stepping back into the THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER family is guitarist Ryan Knight.

Eschbach told Decibel magazine about THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's decision to move forward: "We spent many days thinking things like, 'Is this over?' None of us wanted it to be over. We still feel like there is a lot left to do. I know Trevor would keep this band going if I went down a deep, dark path and weren't here. It's bigger than us. When we finally started talking about it, we thought, 'Let's remake it from within and see if Ryan wants to return. And I'll take a crack on the vocals and see how it goes.' I can't go out there and do Trevor's voice or try to be him. I can only execute the music of THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER with respect and try to do it the most justice I can. I've heard Trevor perform more than anyone else alive."

Knight said the decision to return was easy despite the difficult circumstances. "The time I've spent with this band is the best time I've ever had," he says. "Being away has given me a lot of time to reflect, and it always occurred to me that being in THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER is the best use of my time. I've thought a lot about the band while I was away and realized how much value this band has. I almost feel like I let some opportunities slip, being away from the band. So, it feels great to be back and like everything has come full circle. I've realized how much I love being in this band."

A memorial for Strnad was held on July 30, 2022 at St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit. The private event was attended by Strnad's friends, family members and music industry colleagues, including Brian Slagel and Michael Faley of THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's record label, Metal Blade Records, and BROKEN HOPE guitarist Jeremy Wagner.

Formed in 2000, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER — named after the infamous 1947 unsolved murder of actress Elizabeth Smart — had a number of shows scheduled for last year, including an appearance at Daytona Beach, Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's latest album, "Verminous", came out in 2020. It was described in a press release as the band's "most dynamic, rousing and emotional release to date."

Photo by Shimon Karmel