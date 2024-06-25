OZZY OSBOURNE Warns Kids Not To Snort LIQUID DEATH

Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with Liquid Death to spread a message: do not snort Liquid Death's electrolyte drink mix, Death Dust.

After countless comments on Liquid Death's Instagram about snorting Death Dust, the healthy beverage brand decided to team up with Ozzy for a new video warning against questionable uses of Death Dust. Watch the clip below.

The collaboration follows the release of Liquid Death's newest batch of Death Dust, which has dialled up the flavor intensity in a big way! Single-flavor packs are also now available for the first time.

Ozzy says: "I love how Liquid Death makes a healthy thing like hydration more fun. Sharon, the family, and I drink Liquid Death all the time, it's delicious. But seriously, don't snort or inject anything they make. It's much better for drinking."

Death Dust isn't a drug — it's a delicious electrolyte drink mix packed with essential vitamins and electrolytes the body needs. Available in single-flavor packs in addition to the variety packs. Three delicious flavors include Severed Lime, Mango Chainsaw, and Convicted Melon.

Order at Amazon, and find more information at liquiddeath.com.

This past March, Liquid Death closed $67 million in financing from strategic partners and new investors including top national distributors, along with notable names in entertainment and sports.

"Liquid Death has become the fastest growing and leading brand across the water, flavored sparkling water, and iced tea categories. We continue to see extremely strong consumer and retailer demand and are proud to have raised a strategic, oversubscribed, 'up' round to fuel our growth," said Mike Cessario, founder and CEO of Liquid Death. "What began as appealing to inbound interest has culminated in a leading group of strategic investors from finance, entertainment and distribution backgrounds. This round, coupled with the appointment of Stephen Ballard, a seasoned sales executive and White Claw alum, will enable us to continue scaling a world-class distribution network to murder thirst and plastic bottles around the globe."

The $1.4 billion valuation is a strong increase over prior funding rounds. Distributor investors include the No. 1 distributors in North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, and top distributors in other key markets around the country. New institutional investors include SuRo Capital alongside follow-on investors Live Nation, Science, Inc. and Gray's Creek Capital Partners. Other prominent investors in the round include actor Josh Brolin, NFL All-Pro and entrepreneur DeAndre Hopkins, "The Chapelle Show" co-creator Neal Brennan, Brazil's largest metal band SEPULTURA's Derrick Green, and Australian comedian Jim Jefferies.

Liquid Death hit $263 million in retail scanned sales through registers in 2023 and expanded to 113,000 retail doors across the U.S. and U.K. The company achieved over triple-digit growth for the third consecutive year, becoming the fastest-growing top water and top iced tea brand, according to SPINS.

The company's newest product lines, iced tea and flavored sparkling water, saw hypergrowth in 2023. In just a few months after launch, Liquid Death became the second largest ready-to-drink tea on Amazon by total sales. Liquid Death's flavor line is the top dollar contributor in the convenience channel to the flavored sparkling category despite being in the market for less than two years.

The funding will go toward product innovation as a multi-category beverage platform and scaling operations, the needs for which have been accelerated by higher than anticipated retailer demand for Liquid Death's new flavored sparkling water flavors and iced tea flavors slated to launch this spring.

The news follows the launch of Death Dust, Liquid Death's hydration sticks and first core product beyond the ready-to-drink beverage category. The brand also recently auctioned off the side of half a million cases via the viral "Biggest Ad Ever" campaign with the winning bid going to Coinbase for more than $500,000.

Liquid Death's social following captures 7.9 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, making it the third most followed beverage globally only behind Red Bull and Monster. This summer Liquid Death will be prominent at music festivals, iconic music and entertainment venues and bars through its partnership with Live Nation, a longtime investor in the company, which also participated in this round.

As one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage brands, Liquid Death is the first beverage company using comedy and entertainment to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. Liquid Death takes the healthiest thing you can drink and packages it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. A portion of Liquid Death's proceeds goes to nonprofits who are helping to fight plastic pollution and bringing clean drinking water to those in need.