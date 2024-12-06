THE CLASH Photo Book 'Chronicles: A Photographic Monograph' Due In March 2025

Rufus Publications has announced "The Clash Chronicles: A Photographic Monograph" featuring the photographs of Adrian Boot and the words of Chris Salewicz.

"The Clash Chronicles: A Photographic Monograph" features hundreds of carefully scanned and restored images, documenting the band on location shoots in London and Belfast, live on stage, relaxing with family and friends and the period after when Joe Strummer appeared in the film "Straight To Hell" and Mick Jones formed BIG AUDIO DYNAMITE.

The 260-page hardback book is available to order in three editions: The standard hardback book edition, measuring 246 x 346mm and printed on 170gsm art paper, sells for £89 plus shipping. The Deluxe Edition is quarter bound in pink Skivertex Galuchat, a leather substitute material, and is a numbered edition of only 300 copies personally signed by Adrian Boot and Chris Salewicz, presented in a luxury slipcase with a unique giclée print, created by photographer Adrian Boot. Each book is page edged in pink and sells for £199 plus shipping. Finally an ultra-limited Super Deluxe Edition is also available, with just 100 numbered copies worldwide. This super-sized A3 book comes with an A3 print and is housed in a beautiful Clamshell case with a large giclée print created by Adrian Boot and sells for £399 plus delivery.

As Salewicz says in his introduction, "THE CLASH were the garage band that grew to stadium status. THE CLASH — as befitted the art school backgrounds of Joe Strummer, Mick Jones and Paul Simonon, the three front men — lived in the gap between art and life. Spearheading — at first with the SEX PISTOLS — that huge shift in the culture of the British music scene brought about by punk rock in 1976, THE CLASH exploded a colossal artistic change that lingers to this day, virtually half a century later.

"Joined by drummer Topper Headon, an enduring part of their truth, they became one of the very greatest of British groups; with an abiding and palpable impact on global youthful rebellion, through the course of five extraordinary classic albums, the highly intelligent THE CLASH changed how people thought, laterally educating them through their own broad interests.

"Driven by the unique skills of Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon, their shows were the best, the warmest, the most involving and the most enjoyable rock'n'roll shows you had ever seen. They were also the most human.

"The band's popularity and influence has grown significantly over the last 20 years, continuing to win new followers with every generation of music fans. 'The only band that matters,' cleverly ran their American record company's tagline for THE CLASH. And guess what? They were.

"Adrian Boot had honed his photographic skills in the early 1970s in Jamaica, shooting not only local roots artists but also THE ROLLING STONES when they were recording their 'Goats Head Soup' album on the island. In other words, he had his feet in two of the camps that were THE CLASH's foundations; reggae music and outlaw rock'n'roll. He was the ideal photographer to shoot THE CLASH.

"Judge for yourself. Here it is."

The book will ship at the end of March 2025. All pre-orders placed before the end of January 2025 will be discounted by 10%.