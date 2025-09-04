THE CULT Announces Vinyl Reissues Of 'Choice Of Weapon' And 'Hidden City'

THE CULT will reissue two of its acclaimed albums, "Choice Of Weapon" and "Hidden City", on vinyl on October 17 via Cooking Vinyl.

Originally released in 2012 and 2016, respectively, the albums form part of a trilogy that witnessed the rebirth of the band with Record Collector dubbing "Choice Of Weapon" "their best album in years," and The Guardian noting "Hidden City" features "the strongest CULT songs in years" in a four-star review.

Available now for pre-order, "Choice Of Weapon" arrives as a 2LP limited-edition color-in-color effect vinyl (LP1: red/black vinyl, LP2: purple.black vinyl). "Hidden City" has been newly remastered for vinyl by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound and is presented as a 2LP set (LP1: red vinyl and LP2: white vinyl).

"Choice Of Weapon" was recorded in the California desert with Chris Goss (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, MASTERS OF REALITY) at the helm and finished by longtime collaborator Bob Rock who first worked with the band on "Sonic Temple". Driven by the lead single "For The Animals", "Choice Of Weapon" earned iTunes' "Rock Album Of The Year" in 2012 and debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. Rock chart. Out of print since the original pressing, it has become one of THE CULT's most sought-after modern releases.

"Hidden City", THE CULT's tenth studio album was also produced by Rock. Introduced by the sonic assault of "Dark Energy", the 12-track collection is a master class in space and time, showcasing a band in its absolute prime.

The band embarks on a North American tour next month, with the special performances featuring two sets each night: one from the band's post-punk origins as DEATH CULT, and another spanning THE CULT's stories discography.