THE DAMNED To Release New Live Album/DVD Feat. Original Lineup: 'AD 2022 - Live In Manchester'

Formed in London in 1976, THE DAMNED became one of the most groundbreaking and influential bands coming out of the '70s British punk rock scene. Their debut single "New Rose" (1976) is considered the first punk single to be ever released in the U.K.

Throughout their impressive 45-plus-year career (and counting),THE DAMNED have experimented with various musical styles, incorporating elements of gothic rock, psychedelia, and new wave into their sound.

Even after almost half a century (and numerous lineup changes, with Dave Vanian being the only constant member),eleven studio albums and several U.K. chart singles, THE DAMNED have no intention of cutting back and are still recording new music and earning an ever-expanding fan base fueled by legendary live shows.

In October 2020, over 40 years after the founding members parted ways, THE DAMNED announced a series of reunion shows with the original lineup consisting of Dave Vanian (vocals),Brian James (guitar),Captain Sensible (bass) and Rat Scabies (drums). However, due to the pandemic, they were forced to postpone the shows until 2022.

November 3, 2022, saw the band performing at the fully packed O2 Apollo in Manchester, U.K., delivering an energetic 21-song set drawn from the first two albums, the 1977's "Damned Damned Damned" and "Music For Pleasure", the only albums to feature the four founding members.

This legendary reunion show is now becoming available for the very first time worldwide on September 13, 2024. "AD 2022 - Live In Manchester" will be made available digitally for download and streaming, in all traditional stores on 180g black double vinyl, packed in a premium-quality gatefold jacket, as well as on a limited double-CD+DVD deluxe edition, featuring the video of the full Manchester show on DVD and the reunion show in Birmingham as exclusive audio bonus on CD 2.

Already today, June 13, 2024, sees the release of the live track taken from the intoxicating performance at the O2 Apollo in Manchester: "New Rose" will be instantly available as digital download and stream and when pre-ordering the album "AD 2022 - Live In Manchester". The single release is being accompanied by the launch of the music video on the earMUSIC YouTube channel.

THE DAMNED's most recent studio album, "Darkadelic" (their twelfth, released last year),has received rave reviews from the media worldwide. In the United States, the iconic rockers currently grace the cover of the latest issue of The Big Takeover (issue No. 94). They were also featured on the June/July 2023 issue of Goldmine, with the magazine declaring the album "damn near perfect". Glide avowed, "THE DAMNED achieved something so many bands have attempted and fallen short of, they created an album with so much depth and impressive musicianship that it forces us to rethink when their "glory days" really occurred or if they ever ended." They also received feature coverage in such major U.S. outlets as Spin, Paste and Billboard.

"AD 2022 - Live In Manchester" track listing:

CD 1:

O2 Apollo Manchester November 3, 2022

01. I Feel Alright

02. You Take My Money

03. Help

04. Born To Kill

05. Stretcher Case

06. Feel The Pain

07. I Fall

08. Fan Club

09. Alone

10. Fish

11. 1 Of The 2

12. Problem Child

13. Neat Neat Neat

14. Stab Yor Back

15. Sick Of Being Sick

16. See Her Tonite

17. You Know

18. New Rose

19. Pills

20. The Last Time

21. So Messed Up

DVD as part of limited 2CD+DVD package: featuring full live show filmed at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on November 3, 2022.