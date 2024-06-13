THE DAMNED To Release New Live Album/DVD Feat. Original Lineup: 'AD 2022 - Live In Manchester'June 13, 2024
Formed in London in 1976, THE DAMNED became one of the most groundbreaking and influential bands coming out of the '70s British punk rock scene. Their debut single "New Rose" (1976) is considered the first punk single to be ever released in the U.K.
Throughout their impressive 45-plus-year career (and counting),THE DAMNED have experimented with various musical styles, incorporating elements of gothic rock, psychedelia, and new wave into their sound.
Even after almost half a century (and numerous lineup changes, with Dave Vanian being the only constant member),eleven studio albums and several U.K. chart singles, THE DAMNED have no intention of cutting back and are still recording new music and earning an ever-expanding fan base fueled by legendary live shows.
In October 2020, over 40 years after the founding members parted ways, THE DAMNED announced a series of reunion shows with the original lineup consisting of Dave Vanian (vocals),Brian James (guitar),Captain Sensible (bass) and Rat Scabies (drums). However, due to the pandemic, they were forced to postpone the shows until 2022.
November 3, 2022, saw the band performing at the fully packed O2 Apollo in Manchester, U.K., delivering an energetic 21-song set drawn from the first two albums, the 1977's "Damned Damned Damned" and "Music For Pleasure", the only albums to feature the four founding members.
This legendary reunion show is now becoming available for the very first time worldwide on September 13, 2024. "AD 2022 - Live In Manchester" will be made available digitally for download and streaming, in all traditional stores on 180g black double vinyl, packed in a premium-quality gatefold jacket, as well as on a limited double-CD+DVD deluxe edition, featuring the video of the full Manchester show on DVD and the reunion show in Birmingham as exclusive audio bonus on CD 2.
Already today, June 13, 2024, sees the release of the live track taken from the intoxicating performance at the O2 Apollo in Manchester: "New Rose" will be instantly available as digital download and stream and when pre-ordering the album "AD 2022 - Live In Manchester". The single release is being accompanied by the launch of the music video on the earMUSIC YouTube channel.
THE DAMNED's most recent studio album, "Darkadelic" (their twelfth, released last year),has received rave reviews from the media worldwide. In the United States, the iconic rockers currently grace the cover of the latest issue of The Big Takeover (issue No. 94). They were also featured on the June/July 2023 issue of Goldmine, with the magazine declaring the album "damn near perfect". Glide avowed, "THE DAMNED achieved something so many bands have attempted and fallen short of, they created an album with so much depth and impressive musicianship that it forces us to rethink when their "glory days" really occurred or if they ever ended." They also received feature coverage in such major U.S. outlets as Spin, Paste and Billboard.
"AD 2022 - Live In Manchester" track listing:
CD 1:
O2 Apollo Manchester November 3, 2022
01. I Feel Alright
02. You Take My Money
03. Help
04. Born To Kill
05. Stretcher Case
06. Feel The Pain
07. I Fall
08. Fan Club
09. Alone
10. Fish
11. 1 Of The 2
12. Problem Child
13. Neat Neat Neat
14. Stab Yor Back
15. Sick Of Being Sick
16. See Her Tonite
17. You Know
18. New Rose
19. Pills
20. The Last Time
21. So Messed Up
CD 2:
O2 Academy Birmingham November 5, 2022
01. I Feel Alright
02. You Take My Money
03. Help
04. Born To Kill
05. Stretcher Case
06. Feel The Pain
07. I Fall
08. Fan Club
09. Alone
10. Fish
11. 1 Of The 2
12. Problem Child
13. Neat Neat Neat
14. Stab Yor Back
15. Sick Of Being Sick
16. See Her Tonite
17. You Know
18. So Messed Up
19. New Rose
20. Pills
21. The Last Time
DVD as part of limited 2CD+DVD package: featuring full live show filmed at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on November 3, 2022.
