THE DARKNESS Announces 2025 North American Tour

British rockers THE DARKNESS will embark on a North American tour this summer. The first leg of the trek will commence on August 29 at the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma and will run through September 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. The tour will resume on November 7 in Houston, Texas and conclude on November 22 in Denver.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

THE DARKNESS comments: "THE DARKNESS are bringing our dreams of rock 'n' roll rampage back to the USA and Canada later this year, and we're gonna spread it thick on your toast! Peanut butter & jelly, maple syrup, or lovers of marmite — you are ALL welcome!

"Expect glorious spectacles of foot-stomping, guitar-wailing and face-melting, high-octane joy.

"Tell your mates. Tell your mum. THE DARKNESS are coming!"

THE DARKNESS 2025 North American tour dates:

Aug. 29 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma (Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds)

Aug. 30 - Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Aug. 31 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sep. 02 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Heaven Stage

Sep. 03 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

Sep. 05 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Sep. 06 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Sep. 07 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Sep. 09 - Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

Sep. 10 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Sep. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sep. 13 - Kitchener, ON @ Elements

Sep. 14 - Montréal, QC @ Club Soda

Sep. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sept. 17 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

Sept. 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Sept. 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall

Sept. 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom

Nov. 07 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

Nov. 08 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

Nov. 09 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Nov. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Nov. 15 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

Nov. 17 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Nov. 18 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 19 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Nov. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Nov. 22 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

THE DARKNESS stormed the U.K. albums chart with their eighth studio LP, "Dreams On Toast", out via Cooking Vinyl. It entered at No. 2 in the U.K. official albums chart and reached No. 1 in multiple charts, including the Independent Albums, Rock & Metal Albums, Vinyl Albums and Album Downloads charts. It is THE DARKNESS's highest-charting album since the band's smash hit debut "Permission To Land".

Produced by Dan Hawkins, "Dreams On Toast" flawlessly captures THE DARKNESS in their finest form, celebrating their influences, strengthening their sound, while also embarking on avenues never heard from the band before in a grand display from a passionate, hungry and inspired collective.

From the likes of the jaunty '70s pop genius of lead single "The Longest Kiss", searing hard rock of "Rock And Roll Party Cowboy", heartfelt '60s pop balladry of "Hot On My Tail", huge swaggering anthems such as "Mortal Dread" and "Walking Through Fire", while even creating a country classic with "Cold Hearted Woman", "Dreams On Toast" brings all of the wildest fantasies of THE DARKNESS to life.

When "Dreams On Toast" was first announced in September 2024, THE DARKNESS frontman Justin Hawkins said in a statement: "You know that thing when God's breath tickles your soul and tells you to create? Yeah, makes me giggle too. But you can't resist. God might not be the power she once was, but say what you like about her, she knows damn well that what the world needs now, is rock sweet rock. And who are we, mere mortals of extraordinary ability, to argue with the divine?

"So we knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages. Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch. And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries… ladies and gentlemen, I give you 'Dreams On Toast'!"

"Dreams On Toast" album artwork was designed by Grammy-nominated artist Perry Shall.

"Welcome To The Darkness", the epic documentary directed by famed photographer Simon Emmett, will be available for the first time in the U.S. on April 15. The film originally released November 2023 in the U.K., follows THE DARKNESS from before their wildly successful monster debut album "Permission To Land" in 2003 throughout the majestic highs and massive lows over the years, to beyond 2017's "Pinewood Smile".

Photo credit: Simon Emmett