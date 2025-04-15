Former And Current Members Of EXODUS, DEATH ANGEL, HIRAX And HEATHEN Join Forces In NEFARIOUS

From the heart of San Francisco's legendary metal scene emerges NEFARIOUS, a powerhouse band poised to leave an indelible mark on heavy metal. This all-star lineup unites some of the most seasoned and revered musicians in the genre, delivering a sound that's as punishing as it is precise — blending melody, harmony, and crushing riffs in a way that only true thrashers can.

Leading the charge is Katon W. De Pena, the electrifying frontman known for his commanding presence and raw intensity with HIRAX. His signature vocal attack sets the stage for a sonic onslaught. On guitars, the twin-axe assault is nothing short of legendary — Rick Hunolt (EXODUS, DIEHUMANE) and Doug Piercy (HEATHEN, ANVIL CHORUS) unleash a relentless barrage of riffs and searing solos that define the essence of thrash metal's golden era while pushing its boundaries forward. Anchoring the chaos with a thunderous backbone is bassist Tom Gears (BLIND ILLUSION, ANCIENT MARINER),whose low-end power drives the band's relentless groove. Behind the kit, Will "Beastman" Carroll of DEATH ANGEL delivers a percussive assault that is both ferocious and exact, ensuring that every track hits with maximum impact.

Together, NEFARIOUS crafts a sound that is both fierce and refined — a perfect balance of aggression and musicianship that speaks to the true spirit of thrash metal. With their explosive live performances and immersive new material on the horizon, metal fans worldwide should prepare for an unstoppable force. This is unpretentious thrash metal. This is NEFARIOUS!