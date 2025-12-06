THE DARKNESS Kicks Off 2025 Festivities With 'Mistletoe And Wine'

British rockers THE DARKNESS have merrily announced their new single, "Mistletoe And Wine", out now via Cooking Vinyl. Arriving on this 5th day of Advent, the beloved band peels open the door to reveal a delicious new take on Cliff Richard's yuletide song.

As the cracker pops, synths dance to the unmistakable melody, heavy strung-out riffs plough through as bells ring, and a powerful rhythmic stomp explodes as Justin Hawkins's passionate vocal performance rings out, all bolstered by delightful choral harmony.

Regarding the single, Justin says: "Season's greetings! Children, roasting on an open fire, their eyeballs all aglow, are weeping in awe of our latest seasonal offering. 'Mistletoe and Wine' represents a musical departure for THE DARKNESS as we reimagine Richie Clifton's timeless classic and add a few sprinkles of shoegaze and drone. Jack Frost staring at his toes? You will be too. In a good way."

The release closes out yet another triumphant year for THE DARKNESS who rocketed to No. 2 in the UK Official Albums Chart with their eighth studio album, "Dreams On Toast", in April. "Dreams On Toast" became their most successful record since their iconic debut album "Permission To Land", which has recently been revealed as the most successful British rock album of the 21st century.

The rock legends launched their latest hit album to sold out shows across the country, which included their headline return to Wembley Arena, on a tour which continued across Europe, Australia and the USA, where the new songs proved instant fan favorites alongside their multi-platinum, award-winning catalogue.

2026 is also looking very merry and bright for THE DARKNESS as they are set to take their legendary live show to even greater heights and are poised to fulfil the dreams of hundreds of thousands more fans next year.

THE DARKNESS will embark on their largest headline tour in 20 years and will bring their beloved rock to arenas across the U.K. in December 2026. The seven-date tour will commence at Glasgow OVO Hydro on December 8 and finish with the band's debut headline performance at The O2 in London on December 16. THE DARKNESS will be joined on all dates by support from the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling, American country rock band BROTHERS OSBORNE, as well as the multi-million streamed U.K. rock band A.

Photo credit: Simon Emmett