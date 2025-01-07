THE DARKNESS Shares Music Video For Latest Single 'I Hate Myself'

British rockers THE DARKNESS have released the video for their new single "I Hate Myself", the latest song to be taken from their forthcoming eighth studio album, "Dreams On Toast", which will be made available on March 28 via Cooking Vinyl.

Directed by Simon Emmett, the "I Hate Myself" video has been captured in one take, unedited, and portrays frontman Justin Hawkins as he has never been seen before. Playing with gender roles, and channeling the spirit of a world-weary, chain-smoking diva with immaculate makeup and long flowing hair, the singer is in self-reflective mode as he chronicles the breakdown of a relationship, while pointing the finger squarely at himself.

Regarding the video, Justin says: "I love working with Simon Emmett. Everything we have collaborated on has turned out great so far. This is no exception. The concept is related to the self-loathing that the song itself lyrically explores. And I feel like the visual accompaniment has taken this song to the next level, and it was already my favorite DARKNESS song ever. I can't wait for everybody to see it — it means a lot to me… and I'm here for the conversation. I love you all. I just hate myself."

The video for the self-deprecating glam punk rock song premiered last night on Justin's widely popular Justin Hawkins Rides Again YouTube channel, where he was joined in the first-look viewing party by his brother and guitarist Dan Hawkins.

Today THE DARKNESS also reveal the track listing for "Dreams On Toast", a 10-song magnum opus destined to continue to cement the four-piece, completed by bassist Frankie Poullain and drummer Rufus "Tiger" Taylor, as one of Britain's most important rock bands. Continuing to push boundaries over two decades deep into their multi-platinum, award-winning career, offering up unexpected surprises to bedazzle and amaze fans with this new record in 2025.

Produced by Dan Hawkins, "Dreams On Toast" flawlessly captures THE DARKNESS in their finest form, celebrating their influences, strengthening their sound, while also embarking on avenues never heard from the band before in a grand display from a passionate, hungry and inspired collective.

From the likes of the jaunty '70s pop genius of lead single "The Longest Kiss", searing hard rock of "Rock And Roll Party Cowboy", heartfelt '60s pop balladry of "Hot On My Tail", huge swaggering anthems such as "Mortal Dread" and "Walking Through Fire", while even creating a country classic with "Cold Hearted Woman", "Dreams On Toast" brings all of the wildest fantasies of THE DARKNESS to life.

When "Dreams On Toast" was first announced in September, Justin said in a statement: "You know that thing when God's breath tickles your soul and tells you to create? Yeah, makes me giggle too. But you can't resist. God might not be the power she once was, but say what you like about her, she knows damn well that what the world needs now, is rock sweet rock. And who are we, mere mortals of extraordinary ability, to argue with the divine?

"So we knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages. Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch. And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries… ladies and gentlemen, I give you 'Dreams On Toast'!"

"Dreams On Toast" track listing:

01. Rock And Roll Party Cowboy

02. I Hate Myself

03. Hot On My Tail

04. Mortal Dread

05. Don't Need Sunshine

06. The Longest Kiss

07. The Battle For Gadget Land

08. Cold Hearted Woman

09. Walking Through Fire

10. Weekend In Rome

"Dreams On Toast" album artwork was designed by Grammy-nominated artist Perry Shall.

THE DARKNESS closed 2024 with a special treat for fans at a series of six intimate Rough Trade in stores across the U.K. where they performed songs from "Dreams On Toast" live for the very first time. The band will now hit the road in 2025 on a much larger scale and the "Dreams On Toast" U.K. headline tour will see them play 18 shows across the country, finishing at London's OVO Wembley Arena on March 29. Support comes from Northern Irish indie-rock heroes ASH, who first supported THE DARKNESS on their legendary "Permission To Land" tour over 20 years ago.

Photo credit: Simon Emmett