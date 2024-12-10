THE DARKNESS Shares New Single 'I Hate Myself' From Upcoming 'Dreams On Toast' Album

Following its premiere with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 last night, British rockers THE DARKNESS have released their explosive new single "I Hate Myself". It's the second track to be taken from their forthcoming eighth studio album, "Dreams On Toast", which is out on March 28 via Cooking Vinyl.

The punk rock glam stomp of "I Hate Myself" features Justin Hawkins in self-deprecating mode, as he chronicles the breakdown of a relationship while pointing the finger squarely at himself. Falsetto soars, riffs swagger, choruses trumpet and solos ignite as though you've walked into an end-of-year party where STATUS QUO, SLADE, CHEAP TRICK and MOTÖRHEAD have all come on the jukebox… at the same time! It's quite simply magnificent.

Regarding the single, Justin Hawkins says: "At last, a joyous, raucous celebration of self-loathing. I think without regrets we stand to learn less from our experiences — to deny them and compartmentalize them is to deny ourselves an opportunity to grow. So, it's time for us to sing this uplifting ode to remorse in the hope that we don't make the same mistakes again and history does not repeat itself."

Fans will be treated to an exclusive live performance of "I Hate Myself" today during the first two of six sold-out Rough Trade in-stores happening this week in London, Nottingham and Liverpool. THE DARKNESS will perform songs from the forthcoming "Dreams On Toast" live for the very first time including the recent poptacular single "The Longest Kiss".

Following their short run of up-close-and-personal Rough Trade shows, THE DARKNESS will hit the road again in March on a much larger scale. The "Dreams On Toast" U.K. headline tour will see them play 18 shows across the country finishing at London's OVO Wembley Arena on March 29. Support comes from Northern Irish indie-rock heroes ASH, who first supported THE DARKNESS on their legendary "Permission To Land" tour over 20 years ago.

When "Dreams On Toast" was first announced in September, Justin said in a statement: "You know that thing when God's breath tickles your soul and tells you to create? Yeah, makes me giggle too. But you can't resist. God might not be the power she once was, but say what you like about her, she knows damn well that what the world needs now, is rock sweet rock. And who are we, mere mortals of extraordinary ability, to argue with the divine?

"So we knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages. Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch. And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries… ladies and gentlemen, I give you 'Dreams On Toast'!"

A lavish display of sonic delicacies, "Dreams On Toast" is a dynamic dish packed full of sure-to-be hits. This is no better demonstrated than with lead single "The Longest Kiss". An upbeat pop classic which tips its hat to the '70s pop genius of both QUEEN and Paul McCartney, it finds THE DARKNESS dance across jaunty piano keys and frolicking guitar licks in irresistible top form.

Justin explained: "Misty Orchards! That's not my porn name, that's the kind of scenery that I love. I awakened to such a vista in the delightful Scottish highland town of Nairn on the morning that inspiration for 'The Longest Kiss' lyric struck. I was bleary eyed and locked in an unending embrace with my (mid)life partner. Weird that I can still sing, but that's a testament to the resilience of humans, especially lead singers. The music itself is a piano-led composition, the chorus of which my brother and I came up with after he'd taken a long time to empty his bladder during some impressive pub endurance. The verses were transposed from a song I've been working on for decades as part of a musical about the collapse of the Lowestoft fishing industry, called 'The Collapse Of The Lowestoft Fishing Industry'. The musical isn't finished yet. But 'The Longest Kiss' is. The results are astounding. We're all very proud of this."

The "Dreams On Toast" album artwork was designed by Grammy-nominated artist Perry Shall.

More than 20 years after THE DARKNESS exploded with the big bang that changed the face of British rock music, their cheeky, spandex-clad anthems continue to capture hearts, and a new generation of fans, around the world. None more so than Taylor Swift who sparked yet another internet meltdown last week by singing along with the band's eternal mega-hit "I Believe In A Thing Called Love" at the U.S. Open. As a result, her legions of fans sent the track hurtling up charts across the world, including reaching No. 1 in the U.S. iTunes Rock Chart, 21 years after its release.

Photo credit: Simon Emmett