THE DEAD DAISIES Announce Special May 2026 Show Featuring GLENN HUGHES

Rock fans in the Chicago area won't want to miss this exclusive event on May 30, 2026 at the legendary Arcada Theatre, as THE DEAD DAISIES return for a special night of rock featuring Glenn Hughes on vocals and bass.

Glenn will join Doug Aldrich, Tommy Clufetos and David Lowy for this rare, one-off performance delivering a thrilling 50/50 split set, kicking off with 10 of THE DEAD DAISIES' favorite tracks followed by 10 iconic DEEP PURPLE classics.

Hughes's electrifying performances of the DEEP PURPLE catalog have brought audiences to their feet worldwide, and paired with the raw energy and firepower of THE DEAD DAISIES, this unique event promises an unforgettable night for both devoted fans and the wider classic rock community.

With no repeat dates and no second chances, one night only, and once it's gone, it's gone. Don't miss out.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. CST at this location.

Hughes exited THE DEAD DAISIES in May 2023 after a four-year run with the band. He has since been replaced by a returning John Corabi. It's Corabi's second stint THE DEAD DAISIES. He originally joined in 2015 and departed four years later to make way for Hughes.

In a 2023 interview with Myglobalmind, Glenn stated about his decision to leave THE DEAD DAISIES: "I am primarily a solo artist, and I'm real comfortable being in that genre. When I joined THE DEAD DAISIES, David Lowy had me come in and write some songs, which turned out to be great. And we recorded 'Holy Ground'. And then the pandemic hit and we obviously did a second album [2022's 'Radiance'] and you saw some shows. In December [2022], David Lowy wanted to take a hiatus for six months, and it was at that time where I was getting a lot of offers to do my own work again. And Joe [Bonamassa] and I decided to do [the fifth] BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION [album]. So, at the beginning of [2023], I switched gears and started going back to my solo work and playing with my band, and writing with Joe.

"THE DEAD DAISIES will continue with my friend John Corabi, and I had nothing but great times with that band, but it was never going to be forever for me," Glenn explained. "I may have said before that BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION will be the last band I record with, and I believe that will be the truth. And with THE DEAD DAISIES, it was all good. We ended amicably. They didn't want me to go, but it was time for me to go back to my band."