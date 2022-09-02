THE DEAD DAISIES Unleash New Single 'Face Your Fear'

THE DEAD DAISIES will release their sixth studio album, "Radiance", on September 30. The LP's fourth single, "Face Your Fear", can be streamed below. The official music video for the track will arrive on September 9.

"Face Your Fear" features an intoxicating hook driven by Doug Aldrich's and David Lowy's dual guitars, Brian Tichy's monstrous rhythmic beats and Glenn Hughes's rock-solid bass and unmatched vocal intensity.

Hughes states: "This song is about making peace with your personal fears and not fighting its grip. The intense groove and two chord simplicity is a great album opener."

Energized after their monster European tour, THE DEAD DAISIES can't wait to get face to face with their fans on their U.S. fall dates. With shows from the East to West coast, the band will be showcasing some new material and play the classics with an energy inspired by the tens of thousands of rock lovers they played to in Europe. ENUFF Z'NUFF will be special guests of THE DEAD DAISIES on all the U.S. shows, with former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke joining the bill for one show at The Vermont in Hollywood.

"Radiance" is the second album THE DAISIES have made with esteemed producer Ben Grosse at the helm, recorded at The Mix Room in North Hollywood, California.

The first three singles off the album, "Radiance", "Shine On" and "Hypnotize Yourself", went straight to air on radio across the globe, were added to digital playlists and received with open arms by tens of thousands of fans and audiences on THE DEAD DAISIES's summer 2022 European tour.

Said Aldrich: "The new album 'Radiance' is our second album with Ben Grosse producing from top to bottom. We had a great time composing and recording the record and I'm very excited for you all to hear what we put together. Definitely a heavy album but with some cool twists and turns! Hope you all like it."

All the songs on "Radiance" were written by Lowy, Aldrich and Hughes. Tichy returned to THE DAISIES in early 2022 to lay down the drums on "Radiance".

Said Tichy: "I am very much looking forward to the release of 'Radiance', the newest LP from THE DEAD DAISIES! It was great to start off being back in the band by getting together with Doug, Glenn, David, and producer Ben Grosse at his studio dialing in the songs that make up 'Radiance'. It was a very smooth, organized process of jamming with the guys getting all drum grooves and parts just right. The final result is another slab of butt-kicking rock! The guys all brought their A-game and a tight, powerful record was created! I'm looking forward to everyone hearing it and playing more of these songs live in the near future."

"Radiance" will be available as a digipak CD with sticker, gatefold black vinyl with printed inner sleeves and digitally.

Track listing:

01. Face Your Fear

02. Hypnotize Yourself

03. Shine On

04. Radiance

05. Born To Fly

06. Kiss The Sun

07. Courageous

08. Cascade

09. Not Human

10. Roll On

THE DEAD DAISIES' last album, "Holy Ground", was released in January 2021. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with Grosse, the LP was the band's first to feature Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).