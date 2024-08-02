THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT Announces 'Greetings From Suffocate City' Album, Releases 'Blood Mother' Single

Emo rock outfit THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT will release its second full-length album, "Greetings From Suffocate City", on September 13 via Better Noise Music. The LP's story arc is told across its 14 tracks which blends religious and violent imagery. It's a thrilling and evocative mix of the holy and unholy, the sacred and sacrilege. Guest appearances include Bert McCracken of THE USED, Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS, Danny Worsnop of ASKING ALEXANDRIA, and EVA UNDER FIRE.

"This album is a statement," says THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT vocalist Lee Jennings. "Its title reflects our conviction, respect, and, most importantly, devotion to its message.

"This record talks of love and loss. That the people we love, the passions we dedicate ourselves to, the culture we are surrounded by, and the society we partake in, will all inevitably hurt us. Yet through the pain and struggle of it all," he adds, "we still choose to love, unabashedly, even when it kills us. It is a warning of the challenges life will present us all with and a universal truth that suffering is inherent in all joy."

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT has just released a new industrial-tinged track, "Blood Mother", from "Greetings From Suffocate City". Jennings says, "This southern-fried riff machine brings a low, pulsing energy to the record. It harks on modern medication and the fear of risking losing your personality and sense of self once prescribed." The music video for "Blood Mother" can be seen below.

"Blood Mother"'s release coincides with the start of THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT's U.S. tour supporting FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The tour will stretch until September 19, ending in Houston, Texas. Next, the band head to Louisville, Kentucky for Louder Than Life (September 28),followed by Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California (October 12). Throughout the tour the band will also appear on a handful of one-off shows with MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL. In addition, the band have announced a special "double feature" night on August 6 in Detroit, Michigan. It consists of a free in-store performance at Rock Of Ages from 5 to 7 p.m, followed by a private ghost hunt with the band at Eloise Asylum in Westland, Michigan starting at 8 p.m. It is limited to 30 spots.

"Greetings From Suffocate City" track listing:

01. Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS)

02. Blood Mother

03. Doom And Gloom

04. Holy Water

05. Dark Thoughts (feat. Danny Worsnop of ASKING ALEXANDRIA)

06. You're So Ugly When You Cry (feat. Bert McCracken of THE USED)

07. Chernobyl

08. Dopamine

09. Voodoo Doll (feat. Eva Under Fire)

10. Happier Than You

11. Alien

12. Generation Psycho

13. Stay Weird

14. Hearse For Two

Lauded as one of Alternative Press magazine's "100 Bands You Need To Know," THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT stands to represent the outcasts from all walks of life. The misunderstood, the weird, neurodivergent, LGBTQ+, marginalized, and otherwise given an unfair hand in life. The band — Lee Jennings (vocals),Cody Weissinger (guitar),Caleb Freihaut (guitar/auxiliary),Robert Weston (bass) and Homer Umbanhower (drums) — have relentlessly toured across the country opening for acts including SHINEDOWN, ICE NINE KILLS, UNDEROATH, SKILLET, FROM ASHES TO NEW, STARSET, PVRIS and ISSUES. Through their live performances, which include extravagant theatrics, stage décor, costumed actors, and more, they've built a dedicated and unwavering fanbase called the "Coffin Crew."

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT tour dates:

Aug. 02 - Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium %

Aug. 03 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring #

Aug. 05 - Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center %

Aug. 06 - Detroit, MI – Rock of Ages (FREE In-Store, 5-7pm)

Aug. 06 - Detroit, MI – Eloise Aslyum (Private Ghost Tour)

Aug. 07 - Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Centre %

Aug. 08 - Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center %

Aug. 10 - St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp %

Aug. 13 - Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp %

Aug. 14 - Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena %

Aug. 16 - Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center %

Aug. 17 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom **

Aug. 19 - Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena %

Aug. 21 - Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center %

Aug. 22 - Denver, CO – Ball Arena+

Aug. 24 - Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre*

Aug. 27 - Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena %

Aug. 29 - Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest %

Aug. 31 - Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater %

Sep. 01 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino #

Sep. 03 - Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre %

Sep. 04 - Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre %

Sep. 06 - Anaheim, CA – Honda Center %

Sep. 08 - Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena %

Sep. 10 - Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre %

Sep. 11 - Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater %

Sep. 13 - Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater %

Sep. 15 - Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre %

Sep. 16 - Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum %

Sep. 18 - Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater %

Sep. 19 - Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %

Sep. 28 - Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life 2024 ^

Oct. 12 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival ^

% with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

* with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

+ with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and MARILYN MANSON

# with MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

** with MARILYN MANSON

^ festival date

Photo credit: Aaron Mash