THE GATHERING's Reunited 'Mandylion' Lineup Doesn't Have 'Any Plans For The Future' Beyond 2026 Tour

The "Mandylion" lineup of Dutch rockers THE GATHERING — including singer Anneke Van Giersbergen — played half a dozen shows last year to celebrate the classic album's 30th anniversary. The band will continue the celebrations in 2026 with around 30 more shows in Europe, North America and South America, concluding with a headlining appearance on October 17 at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile.

THE GATHERING's third studio album, "Mandylion" was released in August 1995 via Century Media Records. It was the band's first LP to feature Van Giersbergen.

Asked in a new interview with Chile's iRock.cl what it was like to play with Anneke again after such a long time, THE GATHERING guitarist René Rutten said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "At the beginning, we just started with only the musicians, because it's a bit more difficult to figure out how the music works. And then Anneke came by, and then she was so impressed with hearing the old classic songs, but now with two guitars and really full force, amps on 11. So, yeah, that's absolutely fantastic to do again. And also on stage, the same kind of feeling, like how we did it exactly also 30 years ago."

Regarding how the idea of the reunion and the celebration tour came about, René said: "We got the ['Mandylion'] gold album two years ago in the Netherlands. And we had a meeting, and we had a lunch. And during the lunch I asked Anneke, like, 'Let's do something special with being this album 30 years old. And so it happened. Yeah. And that's why I'm now here giving this interview to you. So, yeah."

As for the setlist for THE GATHERING's 2026 shows, René said: "That's a big secret. No. Everybody knows, in a way, what we played in the Netherlands last year in August. So it will be similar to that. And maybe a few more other songs. We still have to make that decision. And we have to see. We didn't discuss about it yet."

Asked if there are any plans for THE GATHERING's "Mandylion" lineup beyond the 2026 tour, René said: "No, we don't have any plans for the future. No. The last show will be in Chile, from this kind of 'Mandylion' 30th-anniversary shows. And after that I stay, of course, a little bit longer here in Chile, because I have my family here. And after that we will see — we will see what the future will bring. Anneke, of course, has her solo career and shows, and that's happening in '27. And we will see later what it'll bring and what it'll do."

The THE GATHERING's "Mandylion" lineup played five reunion shows at Doornroosje in Nijmegen, The Netherlands last August. They also previously staged a kick-off "try-out" concert on June 29, 2025 at Dynamo in Eindhoven.

In a 2025 interview with Femmetal - Goddesses Of Metal, which took place before the first b>THE GATHERING reunion show, Anneke spoke about THE GATHERING's concerts to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Mandylion". She said: "Well, actually, I'm quite excited… This idea came kind of spontaneous. We were having conversations, we had just coffee and talking about life, other things, and then we talked about 'Mandylion' turning 30 and because time flies, we didn't really think about it. And then we said, 'Maybe we can do something nice with it,' because it's such an important album for us personally because we had a great time at the beginning of THE GATHERING career with me, of course. And we said, 'Well, if we do something, we have to do it now, because next year it's not such a good reason because now 'Mandylion' is 30 years old, and let's do something nice.' And so we made this plan, and we made these ideas for these shows. And then a lot of people wanted to come to the shows. I mean, I know THE GATHERING is still a popular band and I know it's alive — people really like THE GATHERING's music now and back then. But we didn't expect this many people to react on it and want [to buy] a ticket [to see us perform live again]. And so we are so happy. And we're gonna make a few beautiful shows and gonna have lots of fun playing together again, 'cause it's been a long time. It's been 10 years, I think."

The lineup for the concerts consisted of the following musicians:

* Anneke Van Giersbergen - vocals

* Hugo Prinsen Geerligs - bass

* Frank Boeijen - keyboards, backing vocals

* Hans Rutten - drums

* René Rutten - guitar

* Jelmer Wiersma - guitar

In November 2014, THE GATHERING celebrated its 25th anniversary with a one-time special show at Doornroosje in Nijmegen. All past and present members of THE GATHERING — from 1989 until 2014 — appeared on stage and performed in this unique show together.

Van Giersbergen announced her departure from THE GATHERING in 2007. She has since released several albums on her own and with her AGUA DE ANNIQUE solo project.

In 2005, Century Media celebrated the 10th anniversary of "Mandylion" by releasing a special deluxe edition of the album. The double-CD set featured new artwork, a 16-page booklet with song-by-song liner notes from the band and never-before-seen photos from the album's recording sessions. CD2 contained the first demo recordings THE GATHERING did with Van Giersbergen in June 1994 and early 1995. "Solar Glider" was a previously unreleased instrumental while "Third Chance" appeared two years later in a different version on the "Nighttime Birds" album.

In a 2007 interview with PopMatters, Van Giersbergen stated about her decision to leave THE GATHERING and launch AGUA DE ANNIQUE: "I had been in THE GATHERING for 13 years, and I had never done anything for 13 years in my life. It's been my whole adult life, so to leave that, on one hand, was a very clear decision and a very strong feeling, and I was ready. In 13 years, things had changed in my personal and musical life. It was difficult as well, because the guys, they were like brothers, so to leave that and to change that relationship has been a long process and was probably one of the hardest things I did.

"I told them at the beginning of March, and so we really took some time to assess the situation," she continued. "Also, the guys, they wanted to see what their plans would be next. Of course they were not happy with my decision, but they are respectful and they have good spirits to continue. Of course, I put a big stamp on the sound and the look of THE GATHERING, but on the other hand I'm not the only singer in the world, so it's going to change, but it's not going to stop."

Regarding her reasons for leaving, Anneke said, "There were a lot of physical reasons, but they all came out of one big feeling in my heart that it was time to change. I was supposed to do this record besides THE GATHERING, and I was given time and it was all okay, but I like to do other small projects and work with other people a lot. I had some plans, and the feeling became stronger to develop that more seriously and also especially to be with my family a little bit more. Now, I can direct everything I do from this one agenda, and it feels very good to be the director of your own life. In a way THE GATHERING was officially a bigger band, and we were day and night constantly working with it, and it was quite intense, all the processes. So a lot of small things became one big feeling, like, 'Okay, I'm ready.'"

In December 2025, Norwegian singer Silje Wergeland, who had been fronting THE GATHERING since early 2009, announced her departure from the band. She explained in a statement that "after 16 years of creating and playing great music with THE GATHERING" it was "time to move on to new ventures."

Prior to joining THE GATHERING, Silje sang for the Norwegian band OCTAVIA SPERATI.