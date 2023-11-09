THE GEMS Feat. Former THUNDERMOTHER Members: 'P.S.Y.C.H.O.' Single Out Now

THE GEMS, the new Swedish rock band featuring former THUNDERMOTHER members Guernica Mancini (vocals),Emlee Johansson (drums) and Mona Lindgren (bass),will release its debut album, "Phoenix", on January 26, 2024 via Napalm Records.

The official music video for the trio's third single, "P.S.Y.C.H.O.", can be seen below.

THE GEMS' first-ever single, "Like A Phoenix", released in June 2023, isn't just a songtitle; it's a prophecy, a prediction, and a promise. Straight away it gained a remarkable amount of Spotify streams and YouTube video views, and reached No. 2 on rock radio airplay charts in Germany in no time.

Breaking free from the confines of THUNDERMOTHER, Mancini, Johansson and Lindgren united under the banner of THE GEMS in early 2023, inspired by legends such as LED ZEPPELIN and IRON MAIDEN.

THE GEMS comment on "P.S.Y.C.H.O": "'P.S.Y.C.H.O' is a fast and fun party track, with a chorus that will drive you crazy in the most magnificent way. We're all bound to bump into some energy vamps so why not propose a toast in their honor? And who begins a song with insane drum fills soaked in flanger? WE DO! Maybe we are the psychos ourselves?! Watch the music video to get some clues…"

THE GEMS added about "Phoenix": "'Phoenix' marks the beginning, the rise of THE GEMS. This album takes you on a journey through one of our toughest times. Through this creative process we were able to really dig deep and let go of a lot of emotional baggage, and find true happiness in music again. The new found freedom our band has been given us shines through on this album. We couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished, and the true rock n roll sisterhood and community we've built through these few months of our existence. 'Phoenix' is the perfect album for anyone going through a tough time, having the rug pulled out under you and somehow finding the strength to rebuild. You'll get the full range of emotions, masterfully produced by our dear friend Johan Randén, who we also wrote some of the songs with.

"We hope people will love 'Phoenix' and really enjoy the epic ride this album will take you on."

"Phoenix" track listing:

01. Aurora (interlude)

02. Queens

03. Send Me To The Wolves

04. Domino

05. Silver Tongue

06. Undiscovered Paths

07. Maria's Song (interlude)

08. Ease Your Pain

09. Running

10. Renaissance (interlude)

11. Like A Phoenix

12. P.S.Y.C.H.O.

13. Kiss it Goodbye

14. Force Of Nature

15. Fruits Of My Labor

16. Like A Phoenix (acoustic version)

Captivating, chanting intro track "Aurora" allows vocalist Mancini's distinctive, strong and bluesy vocals shine, and sets the scene before the catchy rock'n'roll anthem "Queens" roars as a celebration of feminine power. Standing up for oneself, fighting back and rising above are some of the main lyrical themes of "Phoenix", which "Send Me To The Wolves" is an outstanding example of. The song's storyline champions overcoming and not giving in to oppressors, before "Domino" takes THE GEMS' grooviness to the level of legendary classic rock bands of the 1970s. With emotional tracks like "Undiscovered Paths" and "Fruits Of My Labor", THE GEMS bring significant depth and variety to the album, distancing themselves from their history. Stunning interlude "Maria's Song", featuring violinist Maria Jern, fades into the touching ballad "Ease Your Pain" — giving extra space to the exceptional guitar work of Lindgren. Following track "Running" shines as a surefire future hit with more impressive guitar work and Johansson's hard-hitting drums, before the beautifully stripped down acoustic version of "Like A Phoenix" — backed with acoustic guitar by producer Johan Randén — wraps up THE GEMS' debut album.

"Phoenix" was mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson (SOILWORK, HANK VON HELL, FIREWIND) and its artwork was created by ex-THUNDERMOTHER member Giorgia Carteri (SOILWORK, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA).

THE GEMS made their live debut on March 22 at Pustervik in Gothenburg, Sweden as the support act for THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA.

THE GEMS see Lindgren returning to her original instrument, the guitar.

THE GEMS' live performances include material from THUNDERMOTHER's last two albums, 2020's "Heat Wave" and 2022's "Black And Gold", both of which featured songwriting contributions from Guernica and Emlee.

In February, it was announced that Mancini, Johansson and Lindgren were exiting THUNDERMOTHER and would form a new band together. At the same time, guitarist Filippa Nässil revealed that she would continue with a new THUNDERMOTHER lineup featuring singer Linnéa Vikström (THERION, AT THE MOVIES) and returning bassist Majsan Lindberg. Filippa has also since recruited Joan Massing (HONEY CREEK) as THUNDERMOTHER's new drummer.

Photo credit: Gustaf Sandholm Andersson