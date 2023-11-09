THE RODS To Release New Studio Album, 'Rattle The Cage', In January

Veteran metallers THE RODS have signed with Massacre Records. The band's new studio album, titled "Rattle The Cage", will be available as a CD digipak, limited vinyl LP and digital formats on January 12, 2024.

THE RODS are a storied heavy metal band that rocked their way through the '80s with a powerful, raw energy that had fans and critics alike calling them "the American MOTÖRHEAD." Once the go-to opening act for some of the biggest metal bands in the world, THE RODS toured throughout the '80s with the likes of JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY OSBOURNE and IRON MAIDEN, among others. Along with contemporaries like ANVIL and RAVEN, THE RODS are an integral part of what is commonly recognized today as heavy metal's "golden age," and emerged during the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal.

Drummer Carl Canedy comments: "THE RODS are thrilled to have signed with Massacre Records! The staff and the label's commitment to metal is second to none.

"We feel our new album, 'Rattle The Cage', is one of our best ever. We're looking forward to working with everyone at Massacre to help make this album as successful as it deserves to be.

"THE RODS have always been about bringing their music to the fans. We will be doing just that in 2024!"

To share a first appetizer, THE RODS are presenting their upcoming album title track. "Rattle The Cage" is now available on all digital streaming services, and a music video can be seen below.

THE RODS vocalist and guitarist David "Rock" Feinstein states: "In preparation for this new album, I received a message from Carl stating that he had an idea for a new song. He sent me the title, and some lyric ideas, and of course I thought the title and concept he formed was great. He then left it to me and my imagination to add more lyric ideas and complete the musical work.

"The song is about the everyday person who feels trapped at what they might be doing in their life. No matter what the job may be, the need for relief was in need. It's also about freedom, and about standing up for what you feel is right, and not being taken advantage of. Rattle the cage and be heard. Let your feelings be known, and stand up for your rights. It really applies to everyone's life."

Heavy, dark, deep, insightful and maybe even a bit more inciteful than ever before, "Rattle The Cage" is THE RODS at their incendiary best. Lyrically, they've taken a cue from Feinstein's cousin, Ronnie James Dio, providing the listener with a similar sense of hope and resiliency in the face of an ever-changing world. Founding members Feinstein and Canedy are joined by new bassist Freddy Villano (QUIET RIOT, WIDOWMAKER),and the results are simply sublime: The songs are rhythmically tighter, yet more musically unbound, the grooves heavier, and the melodies more dynamic.

Mixed and mastered by Chris Collier, "Rattle The Cage" benefits from his masterful, modern touch, with the kind of sound that will simultaneously appeal to core fans as well as new generations of listeners! THE RODS epitomize the term power-trio, and the word "power" has never been more evident in their music than it is now.

2024 will mark THE RODS' 45th anniversary, in support, they will be playing many special dates and performances to commemorate 45 years together.

"Rattle The Cage" track listing:

01. Now And Forever

02. Wolves At The Door

03. Cry Out Loud

04. Rattle The Cage

05. Can't Slow Down

06. Metal Highways

07. Hell Or High Water

08. Play It Loud

09. Shockwave

10. Hearts Of Steel

THE RODS are:

David "Rock" Feinstein - Vocals, Guitars

Freddy Villano - Bass

Carl Canedy - Drums

Photo credit: Roger William Theise