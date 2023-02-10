  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

The Genius Of DEVIN TOWNSEND Meets The World Of Sci-Fi In New 'Ziltoid The Omniscient' Comic Series

February 10, 2023

From the mind of Devin Townsend, one of the most colorful and prolific heavy metal musicians, comes the bizarre and whimsical Ziltoid The Omniscient.

Known for his high-concept albums and experimental approach, Townsend brings his unique sensibilities to the comics medium with the launch of this new tie-in series from Incendium and Opus Comics.

Brought to life in conjunction with animation writer and New Yorker cartoonist Lars Kenseth, and renowned comics artist Andy Kuhn ("Firebreather", "Marvel Team-Up", "The Flash"),the new series introduces readers to the world of Ziltoid The Omniscient and expands on the foundations Townsend laid with his 2007 rock opera album of the same name.

Townsend says: "I'm thrilled to see the Ziltoid universe continue to take shape with this new comic book series, detailing his origin story and shedding light of the enigma that is Ziltoid The Omniscient. Actualizing ideas with commercial quality while avoiding commercial tropes is the whole idea, so to work with this talented group of individuals to bring these visions to light in a beautiful comic book series way is very exciting. Ziltoid exists! He's awkward and nerdy, and he may just hold the key to what makes up the universe's ultimate cup of coffee! Enjoy, there's much more to come."

In the first issue, which hits comic stores in April and is available to pre-order direct from Incendium in a limited and numbered edition, readers are introduced to the Ziltoidian tasked with keeping the coffee flowing — or else! Or else, what?! Or else, space-time collapses! And coffee can only be found in only one place in the universe — Earth, of course!

"Bringing heavy music mascots into comics is a core part of our DNA," says Incendium and Opus Comics founder Llexi Leon, "and Ziltoid The Omniscient is a perfect fit with its unique tone and wonderfully bizarre universe.

"Ziltoid's story is a thrilling sci-fi rock opera, filled with comedy and heart, that will jump off the page and surprise fans and newcomers alike. Devin's recorded work on the Ziltoid albums is hugely original and wildly entertaining, so it's a joy to explore his coffee-fueled galaxy further."

"Ziltoid The Ominscient" #1 unfolds over 30 mind-bending story pages and is solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors' February Previews catalogue for April release at Opus Comics' signature $6.66 price point. There will also be a special limited-edition version of the book for hardcore Townsend fans, which can be found at incendium.online.

Townsend is a Canadian singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer with 28 albums to his name. In 2007 he released his second true solo album, "Ziltoid The Omniscient", a rock opera/concept album about an extraterrestrial being named Ziltoid from the planet Ziltoidia 9. Ziltoid travels to Earth in search of "your universe's ultimate cup of coffee". A cup of coffee is delivered to him and he is promptly appalled by its taste, declaring it "fetid", and summons the Ziltoidian warlords to attack Earth, facing the full might of Earth's army. Ziltoid has inspired many forms of merchandise, including a follow-up album dubbed "Z2" in 2014, a one-off extra special show at London's Royal Albert Hall in 2015, and many other cool ventures such as this comic book series.

Photo credit: Paul Harries

Find more on Devin townsend
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).