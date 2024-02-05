THE GHOST INSIDE Announces New Album 'Searching For Solace', Shares 'Wash It Away' Single

Since its 2004 formation in El Segundo, California, THE GHOST INSIDE has inspired international audiences with its songs of resilience, perseverance and vulnerability born from genuine life experiences. After five studio albums, THE GHOST INSIDE has announced a new record, "Searching For Solace", out digitally on April 19 and physically on June 7 via Epitaph Records.

THE GHOST INSIDE has also shared the lead single "Wash It Away", which finds vocalist Jonathan Vigil ruminating on the realization that anything, even the band, can quickly disappear.

"It's really hard to break everything down, start over and rebuild," they explain. "Whether that is a relationship, schooling, a career or a business venture. After dedicating so much time to something, it can be scary to lose it and start over."

The performance video depicts the band flooded by a torrential downpour, complete with epic underwater shredding. Check it out below.

Four years since THE GHOST INSIDE's self-titled LP was named one of Loudwire's best rock and metal albums of 2020, "Searching For Solace" arrives at an optimal time in the lives of THE GHOST INSIDE bandmembers. Nine years removed from the horrific bus crash that forever changed their trajectory, vocalist Jonathan Vigil, guitarists Zach Johnson and Chris Davis, bassist Jim Riley and drummer Andrew Tkaczyk have learned an esoteric truth about tranquility. As the axiom says, "it's the journey, not the destination" — a theme explored throughout "Searching For Solace".

"People always ask me how I remain positive," Vigil muses. "I'm realizing now that there's never really a time where you reach that point of 'happiness.' It's a constant journey. I know that life is hills and valleys. You must be willing to embrace new things, stand up for yourself, and adapt. Because the goalposts just move further away. The search for solace never ends."

A constant force in the metalcore scene since 2008, THE GHOST INSIDE merges metalcore's proficiency with punk's urgency. "Searching For Solace" features production from Dan Braunstein (SPIRITBOX, DAYSEEKER) who took the reins on most of the record, with other tracks handled by Cody Quistad (WAGE WAR),Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland (AUGUST BURNS RED, BLOODYWOOD). Building a bridge between more aggressive sounds and thoughtful messaging, the album boasts the most fundamental elements of THE GHOST INSIDE: honesty, vulnerability, the message, and the melody. Unafraid to embrace darker themes and expanded sonic landscapes, "Searching For Solace" is a quintessential entry to THE GHOST INSIDE's catalog.

"There's more singing and song structure than on the previous album, but there are also some of the heaviest songs we've done," notes Riley. "We really know who we are, and we also feel comfortable stepping into the future. This is a new chapter, but it's not disconnected from what the band sounded like before. It's more of an extension of it. We're excited by it."

"Searching For Solace" track listing:

01. Going Under

02. Death Grip

03. Light Years

04. Secret

05. Split

06. Wash It Away

07. Cityscapes

08. Earn It

09. Wrath

10. Reckoning

11. Breathless

The metalcore giants will be hitting the road for a headlining tour across North America with special guests PALEFACE SWISS, BLEED FROM WITHIN and GREAT AMERICAN GHOST, kicking off in Las Vegas on April 19 and ending in Ohio on May 16. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local.

Tour dates:

Apr. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

Apr. 20 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

Apr. 21 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

Apr. 23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Apr. 24 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

Apr. 25 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

Apr. 26 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

Apr. 28 - Toronto, ON - History

Apr. 29 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Apr. 30 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

May 02 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

May 03 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

May 04 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

May 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 07 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

May 09 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

May 10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

May 11 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

May 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May 15 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

May 16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

* Festival appearance

Photo credit: Markus Hauschild