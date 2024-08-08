  • facebook
THE HAUNTED Is Working On First New Album In Seven Years

August 8, 2024

Swedish thrashers THE HAUNTED have commenced work on their first new album in seven years.

On August 1, THE HAUNTED drummer Adrian Erlandsson shared a photo of his drum kit, and he included the following caption: "Working on drums for the next album of THE HAUNTED."

THE HAUNTED's upcoming LP will be the follow-up to the band's ninth studio album, "Strength In Numbers", which was released in August 2017 via Century Media. That disc was recorded at Parlour Studios in the U.K. with producer Russ Russell (NAPALM DEATH, DIMMU BORGIR, THE EXPLOITED). The artwork for "Strength In Numbers" was created by THE HAUNTED's longtime designer Andreas Pettersson.

THE HAUNTED's current lineup includes Erlandsson, vocalist Marco Aro, guitarists Ola Englund (FEARED) and Patrik Jensen (WITCHERY),and bassist Jonas Björler (AT THE GATES).

Back in 2017, Englund told Heavy Music HQ about the differences between "Strength In Numbers" and its predecessor, 2014's "Exit Wounds": I think with 'Exit Wounds' that there was a hunger and urge to just show that THE HAUNTED is not slowing down or done, for that matter. That album is full force throughout. For 'Strength In Numbers', we definitely had more time to reflect and not rush into the studio in the same way. The songs slowly developed over time and overall it feels like it's a more mature album. Also, of course, the guys let me take a much bigger role for the album writing with this one, and I definitely felt more comfortable to take more space."

Image credit: Posada Rock

Working on drums for the next album of The Haunted
@britishdrumco @sabiancymbals @evansdrumheads @vicfirth @czarciekopyto

Posted by Adrian Erlandsson, a drummer. on Thursday, August 1, 2024

