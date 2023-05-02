THE HIVES Announce First Album In 11 Years, Share 'Bogus Operandi' Music Video

Swedish rockers THE HIVES will release their first studio album in over a decade, "The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons", on August 11 via music distributor FUGA. The official music video for the LP's opening track, "Bogus Operandi", directed by Aube Perrie (Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion),can be seen below.

According to a press release, the album's title is a reference to THE HIVES' "founder, mentor and songwriter, the perpetual limelight-shunning Randy Fitzsimmons. Following the recent discovery of a hidden away obituary and cryptic poem in the local paper of the Northern Vastmanland town where THE HIVES are from, the band members were led to Fitzsimmons' tombstone. Upon digging the freshly interred ground, the band found not a body but instead several tapes, suits, and a piece of paper bearing the words 'The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons' typed up as if a title. Whether a hoax or Fitzsimmons' opening gambit, remains to be seen. The uncovered tapes included the demos that would become the twelve new songs on 'The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons'."

Of the new album, THE HIVES frontman Howlin' Pelle Almqvist adds: "There's no maturity or anything like that bullshit, because who the fuck wants mature rock'n'roll? That's always where people go wrong, I feel. 'It's like rock'n'roll but adult,' nobody wants that! That's literally taking the good shit out of it. Rock'n'roll can't grow up, it is a perpetual teenager and this album feels exactly like that, which it's all down to our excitement — and you can't fake that shit."

Bassist The Johan And Only joins Chris Dangerous, Vigilante Carlstroem, Nicholaus Arson and Howlin' Pelle as a full member of THE HIVES following the departure of Dr Matt Destruction. Producer Patrik Berger captures the band's punk energy and propensity for hits with his own roots in the Swedish punk scene and pop credentials, including with Lana Del Rey, Robyn and Charli XCX.

"The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons" will be available digitally, on CD, and on vinyl. A special limited-edition glow in the dark gatefold vinyl with poster will be available exclusively via the band's own webstore. Fans who pre-order the album via the band's U.K. webstore will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale on May 10 for the band's London underplay at The Garage on June 13.

In the twenty-five years since THE HIVES exploded around the world, they have sold out stadiums and shared stages with everyone from AC/DC to THE ROLLING STONES. SPIN calls THE HIVES "the best live band on the planet" and Howlin' Pelle "the greatest frontman in rock," and the BBC dubbed the band "a force of nature." Rolling Stone named "Veni Vidi Vicious" one of the Top 100 Albums of the decade and "Hate To Say I Told You So" earned a spot on Pitchfork's Top 500 Songs of the 2000s. They have sold millions of albums worldwide with multiple RIAA gold certifications. In the time since "Lex Hives", the band has released 2019's double A-side "I'm Alive"/"Good Samaritan" as well as a live album via Third Man Records, and embarked on a series of global tours.

"The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons" track listing:

01. Bogus Operandi

02. Trapdoor Solution

03. Countdown To Shutdown

04. Rigor Mortis Radio

05. Stick Up

06. Smoke & Mirrors

07. Crash Into The Weekend

08. Two Kinds Of Trouble

09. The Way The Story Goes

10. The Bomb

11. What Did I Ever Do To You?

12. Step Out Of The Way

THE HIVES 2023 tour dates:

May 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

May 11 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

May 16 - New York, NY @ Racket NYC

May 27 - Leeds, UK @ Temple Newsam *

May 29 - Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate *

May 30 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece W/ Rough Trade

May 31 - Coventry, UK @ Ricoh Arena *

Jun 2 - Manchester, UK @ Old Trafford Cricket Ground *

Jun 3 - Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *

Jun 5 - Middlesbrough, UK @ Middlesbrough Fc *

Jun 6 - London, UK @ Pryzm W/ Banquet Records

Jun 7 - Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium *

Jun 9 - Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park *

Jun 10 - Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park *

Jun 12 - Swansea, UK @ Liberty Stadium *

Jun 13 - London, UK @ The Garage

Jun 14 - Southampton, UK @ The Ageas Bowl *

Jun 16 - London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *

Jun 17 - London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *

Jun 18 - London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *

Jun 20 - Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park *

Jun 22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Room W/ Rough Trade

Jun 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Bellahousten Park *

Jul 15 - Milano, Italy @ Ippodromo Del Galoppo Di San Siro

Jul 16 - Roma, Italy @ Ippodromo Capannelle *

Jul 18 - Athens, Greece @ Water Square *

Jul 19 - Athens, Greece @ Plateia Nerou *

Aug 4 - Göteborg, Sweden @ Banana Pier

Aug 5 - Malmö, Sweden @ Mölleplatsen

Aug 18 - Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla

Aug 19 - Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla

Aug 25 - Vången, Norway @ Vangen Festivalen

Aug 26 - Tønsberg, Norway @ Foynhagen

* w/ ARCTIC MONKEYS

Photo by Bisse Bengtsson