THE HIVES Announce First Album In 11 Years, Share 'Bogus Operandi' Music Video

THE HIVES Announce First Album In 11 Years, Share 'Bogus Operandi' Music VideoMay 2, 2023
Swedish rockers THE HIVES will release their first studio album in over a decade, "The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons", on August 11 via music distributor FUGA. The official music video for the LP's opening track, "Bogus Operandi", directed by Aube Perrie (Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion),can be seen below.
According to a press release, the album's title is a reference to THE HIVES' "founder, mentor and songwriter, the perpetual limelight-shunning Randy Fitzsimmons. Following the recent discovery of a hidden away obituary and cryptic poem in the local paper of the Northern Vastmanland town where THE HIVES are from, the band members were led to Fitzsimmons' tombstone. Upon digging the freshly interred ground, the band found not a body but instead several tapes, suits, and a piece of paper bearing the words 'The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons' typed up as if a title. Whether a hoax or Fitzsimmons' opening gambit, remains to be seen. The uncovered tapes included the demos that would become the twelve new songs on 'The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons'."
Of the new album, THE HIVES frontman Howlin' Pelle Almqvist adds: "There's no maturity or anything like that bullshit, because who the fuck wants mature rock'n'roll? That's always where people go wrong, I feel. 'It's like rock'n'roll but adult,' nobody wants that! That's literally taking the good shit out of it. Rock'n'roll can't grow up, it is a perpetual teenager and this album feels exactly like that, which it's all down to our excitement — and you can't fake that shit."
Bassist The Johan And Only joins Chris Dangerous, Vigilante Carlstroem, Nicholaus Arson and Howlin' Pelle as a full member of THE HIVES following the departure of Dr Matt Destruction. Producer Patrik Berger captures the band's punk energy and propensity for hits with his own roots in the Swedish punk scene and pop credentials, including with Lana Del Rey, Robyn and Charli XCX.
"The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons" will be available digitally, on CD, and on vinyl. A special limited-edition glow in the dark gatefold vinyl with poster will be available exclusively via the band's own webstore. Fans who pre-order the album via the band's U.K. webstore will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale on May 10 for the band's London underplay at The Garage on June 13.
In the twenty-five years since THE HIVES exploded around the world, they have sold out stadiums and shared stages with everyone from AC/DC to THE ROLLING STONES. SPIN calls THE HIVES "the best live band on the planet" and Howlin' Pelle "the greatest frontman in rock," and the BBC dubbed the band "a force of nature." Rolling Stone named "Veni Vidi Vicious" one of the Top 100 Albums of the decade and "Hate To Say I Told You So" earned a spot on Pitchfork's Top 500 Songs of the 2000s. They have sold millions of albums worldwide with multiple RIAA gold certifications. In the time since "Lex Hives", the band has released 2019's double A-side "I'm Alive"/"Good Samaritan" as well as a live album via Third Man Records, and embarked on a series of global tours.
"The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons" track listing:
01. Bogus Operandi
02. Trapdoor Solution
03. Countdown To Shutdown
04. Rigor Mortis Radio
05. Stick Up
06. Smoke & Mirrors
07. Crash Into The Weekend
08. Two Kinds Of Trouble
09. The Way The Story Goes
10. The Bomb
11. What Did I Ever Do To You?
12. Step Out Of The Way
THE HIVES 2023 tour dates:
May 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
May 11 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
May 16 - New York, NY @ Racket NYC
May 27 - Leeds, UK @ Temple Newsam *
May 29 - Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate *
May 30 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece W/ Rough Trade
May 31 - Coventry, UK @ Ricoh Arena *
Jun 2 - Manchester, UK @ Old Trafford Cricket Ground *
Jun 3 - Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *
Jun 5 - Middlesbrough, UK @ Middlesbrough Fc *
Jun 6 - London, UK @ Pryzm W/ Banquet Records
Jun 7 - Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium *
Jun 9 - Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park *
Jun 10 - Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park *
Jun 12 - Swansea, UK @ Liberty Stadium *
Jun 13 - London, UK @ The Garage
Jun 14 - Southampton, UK @ The Ageas Bowl *
Jun 16 - London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *
Jun 17 - London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *
Jun 18 - London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *
Jun 20 - Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park *
Jun 22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Room W/ Rough Trade
Jun 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Bellahousten Park *
Jul 15 - Milano, Italy @ Ippodromo Del Galoppo Di San Siro
Jul 16 - Roma, Italy @ Ippodromo Capannelle *
Jul 18 - Athens, Greece @ Water Square *
Jul 19 - Athens, Greece @ Plateia Nerou *
Aug 4 - Göteborg, Sweden @ Banana Pier
Aug 5 - Malmö, Sweden @ Mölleplatsen
Aug 18 - Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla
Aug 19 - Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla
Aug 25 - Vången, Norway @ Vangen Festivalen
Aug 26 - Tønsberg, Norway @ Foynhagen
* w/ ARCTIC MONKEYS
Photo by Bisse Bengtsson
