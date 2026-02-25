THE HIVES Share Stop-Motion Animation Video For 'Roll Out The Red Carpet'

Fresh from touring with MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE across a run of sold-out Latin American stadiums, playing to just shy of half a million fans across Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru, Swedish rockers THE HIVES have shared a brand new video for their latest anthem, "Roll Out The Red Carpet". The clip is in the stop-motion animation style and directed by the hugely talented artist Cissi Efraimsson.

This is the latest declaration from their recently out long-playing opus, "The Hives Forever Forever The Hives", which was crafted with commitment, abandon and skill in Sweden in cohorts with the esteemed producers Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Mike D of BEASTIE BOYS which was released last August on Play It Again Sam Records to rapturous reviews. The track follows previous smashes "Enough Is Enough", "Paint A Picture", "Legalize Living" and "The Hives Forever Forever The Hives".

And let it be known, following their recent jaunts around Europe and beyond playing to packed auditoriums, your favorite live sensations will head to the United States shortly for a run of headline shows.

The dates are as thus:

Mar. 13 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville (w/ THE CHATS)

Mar. 14 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel (w/ THE CHATS)

Mar. 16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore (w/ THE CHATS)

Mar. 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount (w/ THE CHATS)

Mar. 19 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place (w/ THE CHATS)

Mar. 20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues (w/ THE CHATS)

Mar. 22 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY (w/ THE CHATS)

Mar. 23 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY (w/ THE CHATS)

Mar. 24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore (w/ THE CHATS)

Mar. 26 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoors) (w/ THE CHATS)

Globally one of their most successful albums to date, "The Hives Forever Forever The Hives" launched with an extravagant live stream from Mexico City's Marble Palace, arriving by motorcade in a royal-style ceremony where they unveiled their era defining album artwork premiering "Enough Is Enough".

The last few months have seen THE HIVES embrace the stunning royal iconography across visuals and performances, most notably on the title track's video, filmed at Stockholm City Hall — the first music video ever shot there. Garnering global support from the likes of "Later… With Jools Holland", BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music and ARTE in France, the band also found time for a memorable performance at the foot of New York's Rockefeller Centre.

THE HIVES, consisting of Howlin' Pelle, Chris Dangerous, The Johan And Only, Nicholaus Arson and Vigilante Carlstroem, have, over 30 years, carved their name into the annals of rock history. Their exploits have seen them sell out grand stadiums and share the stage with such monumental acts as AC/DC and THE ROLLING STONES. The BBC declared them "a force of nature," and Rolling Stone named their album "Veni Vidi Vicious" one of the "Top 100 Albums Of The Decade". Furthermore, THE HIVES' anthem "Hate To Say I Told You So" earned a most honorable spot among Pitchfork's "Top 500 Songs Of The 2000s". With millions of albums sold, and the recognition of platinum certifications and numerous awards — Swedish Grammis awards, MTV Awards, NME Awards — they stand as titans in the realm of music.

Photo credit: Dean Bradshaw