CHERIE CURRIE Teams With Rising Star ESSEX For New Single 'When You're Young'

Fresh from her no-holds-barred contributions to last year's "Yacht Metal" collection — a breathtaking cover of Walter Egan's "Magnet And Steel", RUNAWAYS legend Cherie Currie is back with both a dynamic new single, and a cross-generational collaboration that cross-pollinates the legacy of classic new wave with a confrontational take on contemporary modern-rock edge.

A glorious slab of early '80s U.K. new wave, originally recorded by VICTIMS OF PLEASURE, "When You're Young" also features — and for many listeners, introduces — special guest Essex, the singularly-named superstar-in-waiting poised to land at the precise intersection of DURAN DURAN's sleek pulse, Billy Idol's swagger and JOY DIVISION's shadow.

It's a potent combination. Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Essex is a dynamic rock 'n' roll singer, dedicated to reviving the raw, unapologetic spirit of rock for the masses. Drawing inspiration from icons like Idol, Marc Bolan, David Bowie and James Brown, his sound draws from a time when guitars and synths hit hard, songs were built to last, and authenticity mattered more than trends, or being flashy and glammy.

Essex's swagger blends exquisitely with Currie's mystique and majesty, and DIE KRUPPS mainman Jürgen Engler's electrifying production to creates a bold, uncompromising sound custom built for today's alternative landscape.

Cherie says: "I have recorded with Cleopatra Records for over 27 years, so when I was approached to sing 'When You're Young', I thought it was business as usual until Brian, the president, decided this was to be a duet with a new, up-and-coming talent named Essex.

"When we met for the music video, I was completely convinced of his talent. Billy Idol would be proud with this man's presence. By the time the shoot was finished, I was in love! What a talented, and beautiful human being. After 50 years in this crazy biz, it's a breath of fresh air to find such a grateful and gracious man. He gives me hope for this nutty music business."

Essex adds: "it was an unbelievable honor to work with somebody that has inspired me since I was a kid. Working with her was insanely easy. we got along just naturally."

Exciting, too, is the news that Essex himself is currently at work on both an upcoming single and, later in the year, his full-length debut album, its dark-edged fulled guitars and synths, commanding melodies, and sharp, aggressive bite channeling the raw electricity of the MTV-era '80s at their peak , even as they charge forward with modern grit and venomous danger. This is music built on volume, emotion, and conviction, hooks you can shout, grooves you can feel, and a presence that refuses to be ignored.

Learn more about Essex in a brand new Pirate Radio Cleopatra podcast — "Introducing Essex" — available on Mixcloud, YouTube and your favorite podcast platform.

And, as you will discover, "When You're Young" is the ideal introduction to Essex, and a welcome return for Currie, a supercharged collision of eras, attitude, and influence, as momentous as it is memorable, and as unique as the talents that voice it. Or, as Essex puts it: "I think the song is very brilliant. It applies to everything right now, just by looking back to good times, when people were young and having fun."