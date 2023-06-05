THE MELVINS And BORIS Announce 'Twins Of Evil' Co-Headlining Tour

THE MELVINS And BORIS Announce 'Twins Of Evil' Co-Headlining TourJune 5, 2023
THE MELVINS, continuing their 40th-anniversary celebrations, have announced the "Twins Of Evil" tour, a seven-week trek that sees the Los Angeles-by-way-of-Washington band joined by Japanese trio BORIS, with both groups performing classic albums in their entirety: "Bullhead" (MELVINS) and "Heavy Rocks" (BORIS).
"40 years as THE MELVINS!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the 'Twins Of Evil' tour with our friends, BORIS," Buzz Osborne shares of a set that will see the iconic band perform the beloved 'Bullhead' album in its entirety, as well as additional tracks across their discography. "This will be a stone groove!"
BORIS's Takeshi adds: "Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that BORIS and THE MELVINS would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980s, THE MELVINS have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years. Needless to say, BORIS is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty MELVINS, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, 'Bullhead'."
THE MELVINS have already had an eventful 40th anniversary year, recently wrapping up a stint on the Ipecac "Geek Show" tour with labelmates MR. BUNGLE and SPOTLIGHTS, before venturing overseas for the band's first European outing since 2018. The group were also recently featured on a series of Revolver covers, marking their 1983 inception with a trio of portraits shot by TOOL's Adam Jones. Ipecac Recordings has spent the year highlighting previously released MELVINS' albums with quick-to-sell-out vinyl reissues.
Tickets for the "Twins Of Evil" tour go on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time. MR. PHYLZZZ opens on all dates.
"Twins Of Evil" tour dates:
Aug. 24 - Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater
Aug. 25 - Pomona, CA The Glass House
Aug. 26 - Fresno, CA Strummer's
Aug. 27 - San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
Aug. 28 - San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
Aug. 29 - Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
Aug. 31 - Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Sep. 01 - Seattle, WA The Showbox
Sep. 02 - Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane
Sep. 03 - Bozeman, MT The ELM
Sep. 05 - Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
Sep. 06 - Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
Sep. 07 - Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
Sep. 08 - Chicago, IL Metro
Sep. 09 - St. Louis, MO Red Flag
Sep. 11 - Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
Sep. 12 - Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
Sep. 13 - Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall
Sep. 14 - Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom
Sep. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA Roxian
Sep. 16 - Maspeth, NY Desertfest NYC
Sep. 18 - Albany, NY Empire Live
Sep. 19 - Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
Sep. 20 - Bethlehem, PA MusicFest Café
Sep. 21 - Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl
Sep. 22 - Washington, DC The Howard Theatre
Sep. 23 - Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
Sep. 24 - Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
Sep. 26 - Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
Sep. 27 - Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
Sep. 28 - Savannah, GA District Live
Sep. 29 - Birmingham, AL Saturn
Sep. 30 - New Orleans, LA Tipitina's
Oct. 02 - Houston, TX Warehouse Live – Studio
Oct. 03 - Austin, TX Mohawk
Oct. 04 - Dallas, TX Granada Theater
Oct. 05 - Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
Oct. 06 - Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
Oct. 07 - Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
Oct. 09 - Denver, CO Summit
Oct. 11 - Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
Oct. 13 - Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 14 - San Diego, CA House of Blues
THE MELVINS are one of modern music's most influential bands. Having formed in 1983 in Montesano, Washington, the group founded by singer/guitar player Buzz Osborne (with stalwart drummer Dale Crover joining the following year),has been credited with merging the worlds of punk rock and heavy music, forming a new subgenre all its own. Over the band's 40-year history, they've released 30-plus original albums, numerous live full-lengths and far too many to count singles and rarities. In the course of their discography, they've partnered with Jello Biafra, MUDHONEY and FANTÔMAS for individual releases and toured the world many times over. In fact, the band had the misfortune to be in both Christchurch and Tokyo for their 2011 earthquakes. In 2012, THE MELVINS completed the "51 States In 51 Days" (50 states + DC) tour, which was chronicled in the film "Across The USA In 51 Days". The current incarnation of the band is Osborne, Crover and Steven McDonald (REDD KROSS, OFF!). Previous lineups include a pairing of Osborne and Crover with BIG BUSINESS band members Jared Warren and Coady Willis, a four-piece featuring the current trio plus BUTTHOLE SURFERS' Jeff Pinkus, as well as MELVINS LITE, which partners Osborne and Crover with MR. BUNGLE's Trevor Dunn. Sometimes, if you're extra lucky, one version of THE MELVINS will open for THE MELVINS.
Comments Disclaimer And Information