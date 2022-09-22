THE OFFSPRING Is Already Working On Follow-Up To 'Let The Bad Times Roll' Album

THE OFFSPRING singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland has confirmed that the band is already working on the follow-up to last year's "Let The Bad Times Roll" album.

The 56-year-old musician discussed plans for new music in an interview with Brazil's 89FM A Rádio Rock radio station. Asked if there will be more singles from "Let The Bad Times Roll" released to follow up "Behind Your Walls", which came out in May, Dexter said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I hope we can do another single, 'cause there's so many songs that we're so proud of on this album we'd like to do. At the same time, we wanna keep things rolling. We had to take time off in the pandemic and we feel like, 'We're back at it. Let's make the most of it right now.' So we're working on a new album. So it might be another single off of this album or hopefully a new single off a new album coming in the New Year."

"Let The Bad Times Roll" has been a huge global success, hitting career-high chart debuts with seven top 5 and ten top 10 international debuts and nine top ten debuts in the U.S. The album peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. chart and hit No. 1 on the Alternative Albums chart in the U.S.

In a recent interview with the Dallas Observer, Dexter stated about the decision to release an album during the coronavirus pandemic: "It seems like a strange thing to release a record right in the middle of a pandemic when you can't tour. It had been so long since we had done a record, and we didn't want to wait anymore. We thought, 'This is what we do as a band, so let's go ahead and put it out anyway.' It wasn't supposed to be that long. You just get busy with touring and what else goes on and writing songs. We go into the studio when we can; we don't really block off, like, 'Okay, in six months we're going to write a record.' The songs have to come when they come, so it took a little longer. I went back to school for a while, there were a bunch of things, so we did not intend for it to take that long, but it just did. That was the time when the record was finished and we thought, 'Well, what the hell. Let's get it out.'"

Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, THE OFFSPRING have garnered a reputation for their unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of their album "Smash", which sold over 11 million copies. Following "Smash", they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level.

Throughout THE OFFSPRING's career, they've sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base. "Let The Bad Times Roll" marks the band's tenth studio album and third album produced by the legendary Bob Rock. True to the irreverence at the core of their rock music, the band and Holland took a view to today's cultural moments and didn't shy away from creating topical material in this album.

"This album is probably the most cathartic thing we've done," Holland previously said. "The messages might be dark, but at the end, what's left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important."

Originally formed under the name MANIC SUBSIDAL, THE OFFSPRING's lineup consists of Holland, guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman and bassist Todd Morse. THE OFFSPRING is often credited — alongside fellow California bands GREEN DAY and RANCID — for reviving mainstream interest in rock in the 1990s.