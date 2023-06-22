  • facebook
THE OFFSPRING Launches New Podcast 'Time To Relax With The Offspring'

June 22, 2023

Legendary SoCal punk rock band THE OFFSPRING has launched a brand new podcast, "Time To Relax With The Offspring". The podcast features guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman and singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland alongside their longtime friend Jason "Blackball" McLean (from "You've Gotta Keep 'Em Separated"). The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense.

"Time To Relax With The Offspring" will be available to watch on the band's YouTube channel. Audio downloads are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and Audible.

The first episode of the podcast, out now, features special guest Fletcher Dragge of PENNYWISE. In the first installment of "Time To Relax With The Offspring", the guys share some of their fondest memories together over the past 30 years, punk rock hacks and debauchery.

Noodles will be hopping on to answer any and all fan questions in the comment section of the video at 2 p.m. PST in celebration of the release of this first episode!

The guitarist said: "I'm looking forward to talking to friends about music, and sharing our life experiences in the punk rock scene. I'm also excited to share my expertise on whatever I just read on the internet. It's a podcast!"

Added Dexter: "We've got some crazy friends!"

McLean shares his excitement: "Finally, a fair and balanced podcast that tackles the tough topics of 'What's Going on with Dexter? Can Noodles out-Rubik's the Cube? And 'What the F*** Did Fletcher Do Now?"

New episodes of the podcast will continue to roll out periodically.

Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, THE OFFSPRING has garnered a reputation for its unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of their album "Smash", which sold over 11 million copies. Following "Smash", they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level. Throughout their career, they've sold over 40 million albums, toured arenas, and built a massive fan base globally. The group is also currently working on new music.

