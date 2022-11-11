THE OFFSPRING Releases Second Christmas Song, 'Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home For Christmas)'

THE OFFSPRING has released "Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home For Christmas)", a take on the Charles Brown holiday classic "Please Come Home For Christmas". It is THE OFFSPRING's second Christmas single, following the November 2020 release of the band's rendition of the 1963 Darlene Love classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)".

"We've always loved the classic Charles Brown version of this song and think it's really underappreciated," THE OFFSPRING frontman Bryan "Dexter" Holland says. "We thought it would be the perfect follow up to 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' in continuing on the coming home for Christmas theme."

Written in 1960 and released the same year by the Texan blues singer and pianist Charles Brown, "Please Come Home For Christmas" was made famous by THE EAGLES in 1978. The song was also covered by Jon Bon Jovi on the 1992 holiday album "A Very Special Christmas 2".

Two months ago, Holland confirmed that THE OFFSPRING is already working on the follow-up to last year's "Let The Bad Times Roll" album.

"Let The Bad Times Roll" has been a huge global success, hitting career-high chart debuts with seven top 5 and ten top 10 international debuts and nine top ten debuts in the U.S. The album peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. chart and hit No. 1 on the Alternative Albums chart in the U.S.

Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, THE OFFSPRING have garnered a reputation for their unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of their album "Smash", which sold over 11 million copies. Following "Smash", they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level.

Throughout THE OFFSPRING's career, they've sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base. "Let The Bad Times Roll" marks the band's tenth studio album and third album produced by the legendary Bob Rock.

Originally formed under the name MANIC SUBSIDAL, THE OFFSPRING's lineup consists of Holland, guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman and bassist Todd Morse. THE OFFSPRING is often credited — alongside fellow California bands GREEN DAY and RANCID — for reviving mainstream interest in rock in the 1990s.