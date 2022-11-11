  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

THE OFFSPRING Releases Second Christmas Song, 'Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home For Christmas)'

November 11, 2022

THE OFFSPRING has released "Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home For Christmas)", a take on the Charles Brown holiday classic "Please Come Home For Christmas". It is THE OFFSPRING's second Christmas single, following the November 2020 release of the band's rendition of the 1963 Darlene Love classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)".

"We've always loved the classic Charles Brown version of this song and think it's really underappreciated," THE OFFSPRING frontman Bryan "Dexter" Holland says. "We thought it would be the perfect follow up to 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' in continuing on the coming home for Christmas theme."

Written in 1960 and released the same year by the Texan blues singer and pianist Charles Brown, "Please Come Home For Christmas" was made famous by THE EAGLES in 1978. The song was also covered by Jon Bon Jovi on the 1992 holiday album "A Very Special Christmas 2".

Two months ago, Holland confirmed that THE OFFSPRING is already working on the follow-up to last year's "Let The Bad Times Roll" album.

"Let The Bad Times Roll" has been a huge global success, hitting career-high chart debuts with seven top 5 and ten top 10 international debuts and nine top ten debuts in the U.S. The album peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. chart and hit No. 1 on the Alternative Albums chart in the U.S.

Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, THE OFFSPRING have garnered a reputation for their unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of their album "Smash", which sold over 11 million copies. Following "Smash", they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level.

Throughout THE OFFSPRING's career, they've sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base. "Let The Bad Times Roll" marks the band's tenth studio album and third album produced by the legendary Bob Rock.

Originally formed under the name MANIC SUBSIDAL, THE OFFSPRING's lineup consists of Holland, guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman and bassist Todd Morse. THE OFFSPRING is often credited — alongside fellow California bands GREEN DAY and RANCID — for reviving mainstream interest in rock in the 1990s.

Find more on The offspring
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).