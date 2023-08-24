  • facebook
THE OFFSPRING Releases Third Episode Of 'Time To Relax With The Offspring' Podcast

August 24, 2023

Legendary SoCal punk rock band THE OFFSPRING has shared the third episode of its podcast "Time To Relax With The Offspring", featuring special guest and tourmate, Pierre Bouvier of SIMPLE PLAN.

Ahead of the start of this summer's "Let The Bad Times Roll" North American tour, guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman and singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland alongside their longtime friend Jason "Blackball" McLean (from "You've Gotta Keep 'Em Separated") sit down with Bouvier in the studio to reminisce about getting into mischief on tour and address crucial questions like, "Will Noodles wear shorts on stage?" "Who got a full body cavity search in Sweden?" and "Ever have any gnarly car crashes?" Tune in to find out and make sure to catch the "Let The Bad Times Roll" tour in a city near you now through September 3.

Watch the new episode of "Time To Relax With The Offspring" on the band's YouTube channel below. Audio downloads are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and Audible.

"Time To Relax With The Offspring" features Wasserman and Holland alongside McLean. The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense. It's time to relax with THE OFFSPRING.

The first episode of the podcast, released in June, featured special guest Fletcher Dragge (of PENNYWISE). The guys shared some of their fondest memories together over the past 30 years, punk rock hacks and debauchery.

Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, THE OFFSPRING have garnered a reputation for its unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of their album "Smash", which sold over 11 million copies. Following "Smash", they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level. Throughout their career, they've sold over 40 million albums, toured arenas, and built a massive fan base globally. The group is also currently working on new music.

THE OFFSPRING is an American band from Garden Grove, California, formed in 1984. Throughout their 38-year career, they have released ten studio albums. THE OFFSPRING is often credited — alongside fellow California bands GREEN DAY and RANCID — for reviving mainstream interest in rock in the 1990s. They have sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling rock bands in history.

