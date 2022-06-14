THE OFFSPRING Was A Question On 'Jeopardy!' Last Night

A question about THE OFFSPRING was included in last night's (Monday, June 13) episode of the long-running game show "Jeopardy!"

In the category "Rock", contestants were given the clue "'I'M JUST A SUCKER WITH NO SELF-ESTEEM' SANG DEXTER HOLLAND, A MOLECULAR BIOLOGY PhD WHO'S THE LEAD SINGER OF THIS BAND" by host Mayim Bialik.

Contestant Mazin Omer, a student from Toledo, Ohio, incorrectly answered "THE DESCENDENTS" before fellow contestant Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, gave the correct answer.

"Jeopardy!" began in 1984. This game show, which generally airs weekday evenings, features three contestants answering a series of questions (posed by the host in the form of an answer) on a variety of topics. Each question has a monetary value and contestants can get extra points if they hit a "Jeopardy!" "Daily Double." The final segment of each episode has them answering a "Final Jeopardy" question. Whoever has the most money accrued at the end of the show gets to return to compete on the next episode of "Jeopardy!"

THE OFFSPRING is currently on tour in support of its most recent album, "Let The Bad Times Roll". The band recently completed the U.S. portion of the trek and has confirmed appearances at summer festivals throughout Europe, Japan and Brazil.

Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, THE OFFSPRING have garnered a reputation for their unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of their album "Smash", which sold over 11 million copies. Following "Smash", they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level.

Throughout THE OFFSPRING's career, they've sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base. "Let The Bad Times Roll" marks the band's tenth studio album and third album produced by the legendary Bob Rock. True to the irreverence at the core of their rock music, the band and lyricist Dexter Holland took a view to today's cultural moments and didn't shy away from creating topical material in this album.

"This album is probably the most cathartic thing we've done," says Holland. "The messages might be dark, but at the end, what's left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important."

"Let The Bad Times Roll" has been a huge global success, hitting career-high chart debuts with seven top 5 and ten top 10 international debuts and nine top ten debuts in the U.S. The album peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. chart and hit No. 1 on the Alternative Albums chart in the U.S.

Originally formed under the name MANIC SUBSIDAL, THE OFFSPRING's lineup consists of Holland, guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman and bassist Todd Morse. THE OFFSPRING is often credited — alongside fellow California bands GREEN DAY and RANCID — for reviving mainstream interest in rock in the 1990s.