THE OFFSPRING's DEXTER HOLLAND Says Artificial Intelligence Is 'Here To Stay'

In a new interview with France's Oüi FM, THE OFFSPRING singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland and guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman spoke about the advantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence (A.I.) and how to leverage A.I. in the music industry. Dexter said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think [A.I.] is here to stay. I understand that it's very confusing and scary. And it gives people anxiety. And the technology of it's getting better where you [go], 'Is that person really saying what I think they're saying or is that just a projection or something that's not real? And so that stuff we're all gonna have to sort through, but I think it is here to stay. And I think it will end up being like other kinds of technology where people can use it for good or they can use it for evil, and we're gonna have to sort that out."

Asked if he thinks that THE OFFSPRING will be using A.I. on stage at some point, Dexter: "Oooh. Maybe I don't have to be there. I could be at home watching TV. [Laughs]"

Noodles chimed in: "Well, if we did, we would only use it to change a sound, which really… I mean, we have different guitar sounds, chorus pedals, things like that, that change the sound of things. So I think it would just be for that. And in that regard, I don't think it's a bad thing. When kids are using it to write term papers or bands are using it to try to write their own music… First of all, I think it's gonna fall flat. I don't think you're gonna do well with that.

"I love what Joe Walsh of JAMES GANG and THE EAGLES said about it," Noodles added. "He said he's not worried about A.I. A.I. can't throw a television set out of a hotel window. A.I. is not getting laid. Until A.I. can do that stuff, it's not a problem, yeah."

THE OFFSPRING's latest album, "Supercharged", came out on October 11 via Concord Records. The LP's first single, "Make It All Right", hit No. 1 on both the Alternative Airplay chart (Mediabase) and the Active Rock chart (on Mediabase) as well as No. 1 on the Billboard Rock and Alternative Airplay chart.

"Make It All Right" marked THE OFFSPRING's sixth No. 1 song on the Active Rock chart, following "I Choose" (1997),"Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)" (1998),"The Kids Aren't Alright" (1999),"Hit That" (2003) and "Gone Away" (1997),which remained on No. 1 on the chart for five consecutive weeks and the song that QUEEN's own Brian May performed with them earlier this year. It also marked the first time ever THE OFFSPRING have had a No. 1 at both Alternative and Active Rock radio in the band's history.

On the Alternative Airplay chart, "Make It All Right" marked the band's fourth No. 1 song, following "Come Out And Play (Keep 'Em Separated)" in 1994, "Hit That" in 2003, and recent Spotify Billions Club inductee "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" which hit No. 1 for 11 weeks straight in 2008. This only adding to the accolades the band has hit over the years with over 40 million records sold worldwide.

The song also hit No. 1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. The No. 1 followed "Days Go By" which hit No. 4 in 2012 and "Coming For You" (No. 7 in 2015) and "Let The Bad Times Roll" (No. 5 in 2021) which hit Top 10.

"You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" off of their 2008 "Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace" album was recently added to Spotify's Billions Club after the song reached one billion streams on the platform. Prior to this "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" had already been certified platinum in the United States, United Kingdom and gold in Spain, Poland, Italy, Germany, and Denmark. Upon release, the song hit No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart (formerly the Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart) and remained at the top spot for 11 weeks — making it the longest #1 of any of the band's singles. The Billions Club, which first launched in 2020, lists all of the songs that have reached one Billion streams on Spotify. THE OFFSPRING's infamous song has now joined the list which features songs from peers and icons including AC/DC, FLEETWOOD MAC, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Whitney Houston, THE KILLERS and more.

Recently, THE OFFSPRING surprised the crowd at Open Air Gampel in Switzerland with none other than Yungblud. The alt rocker joined the band for a performance of their song "Self Esteem" off their album "Smash". Not only did Yungblud join the band onstage for the song, but he hyped up the crowd by jumping offstage and onto the barrier all while singing along.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the six-times-platinum "Smash" album and the collaboration with Yungblud is just one of many this year already. Previously the band broke the Internet when they were joined by Ed Sheeran to perform one of his favorite songs "Million Miles Away". Sheeran not only said he was a massive fan of the band's but also has a tattoo inspired by their album "Conspiracy Of One". Then at Starmus Festival, THE OFFSPRING were joined by music industry legend — QUEEN's own Brian May and The Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra for a performance of THE OFFSPRING's "Gone Away" and a cover of QUEEN's "Stone Cold Crazy".

Photo credit: Daveed Benito