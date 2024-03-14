THE OFFSPRING's NOODLES On 30th Anniversary Of 'Smash' Album: 'The Songs, To Me, Are Timeless'

THE OFFSPRING first achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of their album "Smash", which sold over 11 million copies. Following "Smash", they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level.

Throughout THE OFFSPRING's career, they've sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base.

In a new interview with the Colombian radio station Radioacktiva, THE OFFSPRING guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman stated about "Smash", which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's hard for me to place the songs as being part of that time. The songs, to me, are timeless. The songs are every bit as [relevant] today as they were 30 years ago. But I feel that way about a lot of the music I've loved throughout my life, and especially all the music we've made. I can think back to when I first heard 'Come Out And Play' on the radio and just thinking, 'Whoa, what is this? This is mind-blowing. This doesn't happen to bands like us.' That was a very exciting thing. And once we realized, 'Hey, man, we've gotta pick up this ball and run with it. Let's see. Maybe we can get a few years off playing music for a living.' But I don't think any of us thought 30 years later we would still be making music."

THE OFFSPRING will celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Smash" with a special concert on June 1 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The set will include a full-album performance of "Smash", as well as other OFFSPRING hits.

"Smash" featured the singles "Come Out And Play" and "Self Esteem" and was certified six-times platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).

THE OFFSPRING is currently working on a new studio album with producer Bob Rock (MÖTLEY CRÜE, METALLICA),who previously helmed three THE OFFSPRING LPs, including 2021's "Let The Bad Times Roll".

"Let The Bad Times Roll" was a huge global success, hitting career-high chart debuts with seven Top 5 and ten Top 10 international debuts and nine Top 10 debuts in the U.S. The album peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. chart and hit No. 1 on the Alternative Albums chart in the U.S.

Originally formed under the name MANIC SUBSIDAL, THE OFFSPRING's lineup consists of singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland, Wasserman and bassist Todd Morse.

Last year, Holland told The Georgia Straight that he and his bandmates wanted to take the punk rock songwriting to a higher level than had been accomplished by their predecessors.

"The attitude was there," Holland said. "But there weren't a lot of classic punk songs. And I thought that maybe what we could do that was different from many other bands is we would try to write good songs. So there was almost, dare I say, a pop element — a little bit — in some of our music. And I think we've really expanded on that as time has progressed."