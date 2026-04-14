THE PINEAPPLE THIEF Signs With INSIDEOUT MUSIC; New Album Due Later This Year

InsideOut Music has announced the signing of progressive art-rock group THE PINEAPPLE THIEF.

Founded in 1999 by Bruce Soord, THE PINEAPPLE THIEF has long been one of the genre's most successful and accomplished outfits, releasing 16 studio albums and touring worldwide. The band consisting of Soord (vocals, guitars),Jon Sykes (bass),Steve Kitch (keyboards) and Gavin Harrison (drums),is working on a new album for release in late 2026.

Bruce Soord comments: "Joining InsideOut is a definitive milestone for THE PINEAPPLE THIEF. Having spent the past year developing new material, it became clear that InsideOut is the perfect home for our next musical journey. We are energized by this new partnership and can't wait to reveal what we've been working on!"

Thomas Waber, head of InsideOut Music, adds: "We are extremely excited to welcome THE PINEAPPLE THIEF to the InsideOut Music family. As longtime followers of the band, it feels like the right time to be working together, and we can't wait to help bring their new material into the world."

THE PINEAPPLE THIEF recently announced the following festival shows in Europe:

June 25 - Istanbul TK - Zorlu PSM - with The Gathering

June 27 - Cornwall GB - Morvala Festival of Arts

July 03 - Joensuu FIN - Ilovaari Festival

July 04 - Helsinki FIN - CoolHead Live

July 16 - Bronnoysund NO - Rootsfestivalen

Aug. 02 - Manchester GB - Radar Festival

Now, THE PINEAPPLE THIEF is revealing headline tour dates across North America. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Nov. 17 - Washington DC - Howard Theater

Nov. 19 - Philadelphia PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Nov. 20 - New York City NY - Gramercy Theatre

Nov. 21 - Somerville MA - Somerville Theater

Nov. 22 - Quebec City QC - Capitole

Nov. 24 - Montreal QC - Beanfield Theatre

Nov. 25 - Toronto ON - Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 27 - Chicago IL - House of Blues

Nov. 28 - Cleveland OH - House of Blues

Nov. 29 - St. Louis MO – Delmar Hall

Dec. 01 - Dallas TX – The Bomb Factory

Dec. 03 - Denver CO - Summit

Dec. 05 - Phoenix AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Dec. 06 - San Diego CA – The Observatory North Park

Dec. 08 - Los Angeles CA - The Bellwether

Dec. 09 - San Francisco CA - August Hall

Dec. 11 - Seattle WA - Neptune Theater

Dec. 12 - Portland OR - Revolution Hall

Dec. 13 - Vancouver BC - Hollywood Theater

Last December, THE PINEAPPLE THIEF released a monumental eight-disc earbook anthology celebrating the band's legacy from 2007 through 2014. "Retracing Our Steps" spanned the albums "What We Have Sown" (2007),"Tightly Unwound" (2008),"Someone Here Is Missing" (2010),"All The Wars" (2012) and "Magnolia" (2014). Available on Kscope, this collection features rarities, acoustic reinterpretations, and new stereo and immersive mixes, charting the band's evolution through a pivotal chapter in their history. Each recording has been remixed and remastered in 2025 by Bruce Soord (remix) and Steve Kitch (remaster). Disc 8, the Blu-ray, extends this new vision with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround and hi-res stereo mixes, breathing new life into the classic tracks.

As well as the 8 discs, "Retracing Our Steps" includes a 76-page hardback book written by esteemed music journalist Polly Glass (Classic Rock, Prog),featuring first-hand memories and personal correspondence between Soord and longtime friend and devoted fan Peter Clemens. Through fresh reflections, interviews and photography, Bruce revisits the long nights and small victories, the friendships and near-misses, and the countless "massive wakeup calls" that shaped the music.

THE PINEAPPLE THIEF was formed in 1999 by founder and chief songwriter Bruce Soord and has since released a total of 16 studio albums, six EPs and several live and compilation albums. The lineup now includes Gavin Harrison of PORCUPINE TREE/KING CRIMSON following his permanent joining for 2018's "Dissolution". In February 2024, THE PINEAPPLE THIEF released the critically acclaimed "It Leads To This" which reached No. 1 on the U.K. Rock chart and No. 2 on the U.K. Independent Albums chart.

Photo credit: Martin Bostock