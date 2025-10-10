THE PRETTY RECKLESS Announces Holiday EP 'Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas'

THE PRETTY RECKLESS is ushering in the holiday season with a special surprise for fans both old and new. The chart-topping band, fronted by Taylor Momsen, had released an electrifying, reimagined version of "Where Are You Christmas", the beloved holiday classic Momsen first performed as Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 film "How The Grinch Stole Christmas". The track will appear on THE PRETTY RECKLESS's upcoming holiday EP, "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas", set for release on October 31 digitally, and November 14 physically, via Fearless Records.

Momsen comments: "Revisiting 'Where Are You Christmas' 25 years later feels like coming home to a part of myself I hadn't seen in a long time. I was just a child when I first sang it, and I never could've imagined the way the song, and the film, would stay with people for so long and unknowingly shape my career path as an adult. Recording it now, with all the life I've lived in between, I hear it through a different lens.. but the heart of it is the same. It's about wonder, hope, and holding on to the magic — something I think we all need more than ever."

This marks the first time Momsen has revisited the song since "The Grinch"'s release 25 years ago, taking the heartwarming generational ballad and turning it into a rock anthem. Celebrating the film's 25th anniversary, the performance serves as both a tribute to the classic and a bold reimagining for a new generation. With her strong vocals and signature edge, Momsen breathes new life into the timeless track, bridging the gap between her early Hollywood beginnings and the unapologetic artistry that has defined THE PRETTY RECKLESS's sound.

Alongside the new version of "Where Are You Christmas", "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas" will feature four additional original holiday songs, all wrapped in their trademark sound. The EP showcases THE PRETTY RECKLESS at their most dynamic, proving that even Christmas music can be rock 'n' roll.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest original single, "For I Am Death", was released in August. The song arrived following THE PRETTY RECKLESS's support slot on AC/DC's massive "Power Up" stadium tour across North America and Europe, which saw the Momsen-fronted outfit play to over three million people in iconic venues such as Los Angeles's Rose Bowl, Chicago's Soldier Field, London's Wembley Stadium, and Paris' Stade de France, among others.

In January 2024, THE PRETTY RECKLESS shared a photo of Taylor in the studio with Jonathan Wyman, who co-produced THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest album, 2021's "Death By Rock And Roll", apparently confirming that Wyman has re-teamed with the group for the upcoming LP.

In a May 2023 interview with Ronni Hunter of the 99.7 The Blitz radio station, Momsen revealed that she and her THE PRETTY RECKLESS bandmates had commenced work on the follow-up to "Death By Rock And Roll".

"We're in a great headspace," she said. "We're just having fun with it, and wrapping up the tour cycle of 'Death By Rock And Roll'. And then new record — and it's next chapter. We've already kind of started it… We've gotten into a studio; we've stepped foot into a studio. So that's saying something for us."

In November 2022, THE PRETTY RECKLESS released a new collection of music, "Other Worlds", via Fearless Records. The effort saw the group delivering its first proper acoustic recordings, unexpected covers and other reimaginings.

"Death By Rock And Roll" was made available in February 2021 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

Upon release, "Death By Rock And Roll" topped multiple sales charts — including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital charts. The record also yielded three back-to-back No. 1 singles — "Death By Rock And Roll", "And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) and "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (featuring Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of SOUNDGARDEN). The band has tallied seven No. 1 singles at the rock format throughout its career.

"Death By Rock And Roll" was THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first album to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS formed in 2009 and consists of Momsen, guitarist Ben Phillips, bassist Mark Damon and drummer Jamie Perkins.

In 2021, Momsen — who rose to fame portraying the character of edgy little sister Jenny Humphrey on The CW's "Gossip Girl" — described "Death By Rock And Roll" in an interview with ABC Audio as a "battle cry for life and for hope."

"I think that that's something that we can all use a little bit more of, especially right now," she said. "We could always use a little more hope, and we could always use a little more rock and roll."

Photo credit: Steph Gomez