THE PRETTY RECKLESS Shares Music Video For 'Got So High'

THE PRETTY RECKLESS has released the official music video for the song "Got So High". The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", which was made available in February 2021 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

Upon release, "Death By Rock And Roll" topped multiple sales charts — including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital charts. The record also yielded three back-to-back No. 1 singles — "Death By Rock And Roll", "And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) and "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (featuring Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of SOUNDGARDEN). The band has tallied seven No. 1 singles at the rock format throughout its career.

"Death By Rock And Roll" is THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first album to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS, whose lead singer Taylor Momsen rose to fame portraying the character of edgy little sister Jenny Humphrey on The CW's "Gossip Girl", formed in 2009 and is rounded out by guitarist Ben Phillips, bassist Mark Damon and drummer Jamie Perkins.

Last year, Momsen described "Death By Rock And Roll" in an interview with ABC Audio as a "battle cry for life and for hope."

"I think that that's something that we can all use a little bit more of, especially right now," she said. "We could always use a little more hope, and we could always use a little more rock and roll."