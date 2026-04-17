THE PRETTY RECKLESS Shares New Single 'Love Me' From Upcoming 'Dear God' Album

THE PRETTY RECKLESS has released "Love Me", the third single from the band's highly anticipated fifth studio album, "Dear God", due on June 26 via Fearless Records. The track arrives as the band prepares to embark on their 2026 headlining world tour.

With "Love Me", THE PRETTY RECKLESS continues building on that trajectory, delivering a bold, emotionally charged track that blends a gritty edge with their signature explosive guitar work and Taylor Momsen's unmistakable powerhouse vocals. Produced by Momsen, guitarist Ben Phillips and Jonathan Wyman, the song highlights a sound that feels both refined and hard-hitting, pushing their intensity even further.

Following the album's introduction with "When I Wake Up", currently at No. 10 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and reaching No. 16 on Billboard Mainstream Rock last week, "Dear God" leans further into vulnerability, intensity, and creative freedom, shaping one of the band's most raw and uncompromising releases to date. Written with diaristic honesty, the record captures THE PRETTY RECKLESS at their most unfiltered.

Speaking about the song, Momsen said: "'Love Me' came from a place I didn't want to admit I was in. There's this moment in your life where you're so hollowed out that you start bargaining with God, not even for happiness, just for proof that someone sees you. That's what this song is. It's not pretty. It's not wrapped up. It's just a raw, ugly need and I think that's exactly why people connect with it."

THE PRETTY RECKLESS will bring its electrifying stage performance to fans across the world with their all-new headlining "Dear God" tour. The tour will kick off in North America, making stops in New Orleans, Dallas, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Europe. This tour follows their incredible two-year long trek across the globe alongside AC/DC on the "Power Up" tour.

This upcoming marquee year follows a remarkable 12 months for THE PRETTY RECKLESS, which included an acclaimed performance at the prestigious 2026 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala, where Taylor honored the legendary Mariah Carey alongside the FOO FIGHTERS, as well as a performance at the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame where Taylor performed with SOUNDGARDEN for their induction. Additionally, the band released their holiday EP "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas", which features the revamped "Where Are You Christmas?" — the lead single hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, reigniting over two decades of global fandom and nostalgia.

"Dear God" track listing:

01. Life Evermore Pt. 2

02. For I Am Death

03. When I Wake Up

04. Love Me

05. Dragonfire

06. Dear God

07. Life Evermore Pt. 3

08. About You

09. Spell On You

10. Rollercoaster Of Life

11. Eye Of The Storm

12. Devil In Disguise (Michelle's Song)

13. Dark Days

14. Life Evermore Pt. 1

THE PRETTY RECKLESS is a record-breaking rock band fronted by the incomparable Taylor Momsen, whose commanding vocals move seamlessly between raw power and haunting vulnerability. Known for their electrifying live performances, the band has toured the world with legends including AC/DC, THE ROLLING STONES and SOUNDGARDEN. Since their debut "Light Me Up", they've earned global acclaim with hits including "Heaven Knows" and made history as the first female-fronted band to score eight No. 1 singles on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart. Their latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", is a visceral exploration of life, loss, and the enduring spirit of rock. In 2025, they released their holiday EP "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas", led by a reimagined version of Momsen's iconic song "Where Are You Christmas?". Next, the band will release their forthcoming fifth studio album "Dear God" and will support the album with a headlining world tour. Marking the beginning of a new creative chapter, "Dear God" embraces vulnerability, intensity and artistic freedom, inviting listeners into one of the band's most raw and uncompromising records yet. The album's release is preceded by its lead single "For I Am Death", which saw the band repeat their record of earning four consecutive number ones on Billboard's mainstream rock chart.