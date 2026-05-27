DEATH ANGEL Announces 10th-Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Of 'The Evil Divide'

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal veterans DEATH ANGEL will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their critically acclaimed eighth studio album, "The Evil Divide", with a special vinyl reissue arriving July 24 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Originally released on May 27, 2016, "The Evil Divide" marked another triumphant chapter in the band's storied career, capturing the ferocity, precision, and relentless energy that have defined DEATH ANGEL for more than four decades. Helmed by renowned producer Jason Suecof at AudioHammer Studios, the album further cemented the band's standing among thrash metal's elite, earning widespread acclaim for its explosive songwriting, technical intensity, and emotionally charged performances.

The 10th-anniversary LP edition will feature the bonus track "Wasteland", DEATH ANGEL's powerful interpretation of the 1986 song originally performed by THE MISSION. Previously available only on select limited CD digipak editions outside the United States, the track will now make its vinyl debut while also becoming available for streaming worldwide for the very first time.

The reissue arrives as DEATH ANGEL continue celebrating another landmark in their legacy with their ongoing U.S. tour commemorating the 35th anniversary of their landmark 1990 album "Act III".

DEATH ANGEL is a pioneering American thrash metal band formed in 1982 in Daly City, California, and a vital force in the legendary Bay Area thrash movement. Emerging as teenage prodigies, the band quickly built a reputation for blistering speed, technical precision, fearless songwriting, and ferocious live performances — qualities that continue to define them more than four decades later.

Formed by cousins Rob Cavestany (guitar),Dennis Pepa (bass) and Andy Galeon (drums),alongside vocalist Mark Osegueda and guitarist Gus Pepa, DEATH ANGEL cut their teeth in local clubs before exploding onto the international stage with their 1987 debut album "The Ultra-Violence", recorded when Galeon was just 14 years old. Its complex arrangements and explosive energy immediately distinguished them within the Bay Area scene. They followed with 1988's "Frolic Through The Park", which featured the breakout single and MTV favorite "Bored", even leading to the band hosting "Headbangers Ball". In 1990, their major label debut "Act III" (Geffen) revealed a more dynamic and melodic dimension while retaining their thrash intensity. With MTV airplay for "Seemingly Endless Time" and "A Room With A View" and a feature in People magazine, the album cemented their status as one of thrash metal's most musically adventurous acts.

After reuniting in 2001, DEATH ANGEL embarked on a powerful second chapter — one that would become among the strongest stretches of their career. Rather than leaning on nostalgia, they delivered a run of acclaimed releases that fused classic Bay Area aggression with sharpened songwriting and modern production. Beginning with "The Art Of Dying" (2004) and continuing through "Killing Season" (2008),"Relentless Retribution" (2010),"The Dream Calls For Blood" (2013),"The Evil Divide" (2016) and 2019's "Humanicide", the band refined their attack while expanding their dynamics. Across these albums, intricate riff craftsmanship, blistering tempos, and socially aware lyricism became hallmarks of their modern era. "Humanicide" earned DEATH ANGEL a Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance", further solidifying their place among contemporary thrash metal's most vital and respected forces.

In 2025, the band unveiled two standalone singles, marking their first new material in several years and signaling the next phase of their evolution. "Wrath (Bring Fire)" delivered a high-velocity assault rooted firmly in classic Bay Area ferocity, while "Cult Of The Used" emerged as a sharp, socially charged anthem driven by precision riffing, thunderous rhythm work, and commanding vocals. Together, the releases reaffirmed DEATH ANGEL's creative momentum and uncompromising intensity.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Act III", DEATH ANGEL launched a special anniversary tour performing the album in its entirety. The run combined full-album performances with select classics from across their catalog, offering longtime fans a rare and immersive experience. The tour included major U.S. markets and multiple hometown Bay Area performances — including two advanced sold out shows at the legendary Fillmore — underscoring the album's enduring impact. The "Act III" anniversary tour continues into 2026 and 2027, with additional dates to be announced.

The current lineup — Mark Osegueda (vocals),Rob Cavestany (guitar),Ted Aguilar (guitar),Damien Sisson (bass) and Will Carroll (drums) — has remained intact for nearly two decades, forming one of the most stable and formidable configurations in the band's history. That longevity translates powerfully to the stage, where DEATH ANGEL continues to tour extensively across North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia, appearing at major festivals and headlining club and theater dates while maintaining their reputation as one of thrash metal's most electrifying live acts.

Photo credit: Kristin Gerbert