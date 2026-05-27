Colorado Thrash Quartet HAVOK Signs With BLKIIBLK, Shares New Single 'Fifth Generation Warfare'

Thrash metal powerhouse HAVOK has signed to BLKIIBLK.

To mark the announcement, the band has shared a new single, "Fifth Generation Warfare", alongside an official lyric video, available below.

On signing to BLKIIBLK, the band comments: "We're excited to sign with a new label that is hungry and eager to make a name for themselves, while still being led by a seasoned veteran. The music we're releasing with BLKIIBLK is a continuation of HAVOK's history of fast and tight heavy metal and we can't wait for everyone to hear what we've been working on."

On the new single, they add: "'Fifth Generation Warfare' is the first release with our new guitarist, Brett Rechtfertig. The song showcases a wide variety of HAVOK sounds; incorporating guitar harmonies, punk attitude, pummeling drums, bass lines that deviate from the guitar parts, and a message about a gnarly topic, while still leaning into optimism. A lot of HAVOK lyrics discuss negative topics, but we always try to put a positive spin on things."

Mike Gitter, global head of A&R for Frontiers Label Group and BLKIIBLK label head, comments on the signing: "BLKIIBLK is proud to chart a new chapter for thrash metal as an international force with HAVOK. [HAVOK leader] David Sanchez continues to reenergize his music with the ferocity, technicality, and incisive lyrical word-fare that makes HAVOK not just accolytes but masters of their steely game."

In addition to the new single, HAVOK recently announced tours in the United States, Latin America and Europe. The carnage will begin with a pair of headline shows kicking off June 1 in Omaha, Nebraska. Two days later on June 3 in Detroit, Michigan, HAVOK joins up with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, MACHINE HEAD and IRON REAGAN for a U.S. tour. A complete list of dates can be found below.

HAVOK possesses an airtight grasp on the fundamentals of thrash, enabling them to usher the genre into the fire of the future. The Colorado quartet lock and load throat-slicing guitars with breakneck rhythms and venomously vitriolic vocals. After piling up tens of millions of streams and earning acclaim from Metal Hammer, Loudwire, Consequence Of Sound and many more, the band ignited their first independent release, the "New Eyes" EP, in 2024.

HAVOK has never stopped pushing forward without apology. Thus far, they've unleashed a series of fan favorite albums, including "Burn" (2009),"Time Is Up" (2011),"Unnatural Selection" (2013),"Conformicide" (2017) and "V" (2020). The latter represented a critical high watermark, with Metal Hammer proclaiming, "HAVOK have nailed 21st century thrash."

Along the way, the group also lit up stages on tour around the world with the likes of MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, TESTAMENT, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, EXODUS, SEPULTURA, KREATOR, CHILDREN OF BODOM and many more.

Kickstarting this next era with worldwide touring and new music coming in 2026, HAVOK has enabled itself to move at a prolific pace. In the end, HAVOK are leveling up and taking thrash with them.

Photo credit: Chris Beikirch (courtesy of Freeman Promotions)