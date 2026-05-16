THE PRODIGY To Kick Off CBGB FESTIVAL Weekend With First New York City Show In 17 Years

CBGB & OMFUG – Home of Underground Rock and The Bowery Presents have announced a special performance from legendary U.K. electronic pioneers THE PRODIGY to kick off CBGB Festival weekend. On Friday, September 25 at Under The K Bridge Park in Brooklyn, New York, the band will play its first New York City concert in 17 years, with support from Berlin electronic duo BRUTALISMUS 3000, SEXTILE and LIP CRITIC.

The massive one-night event will officially kick off CBGB Festival weekend, taking place Saturday, September 26 at Under The K Bridge Park, featuring Morrissey, Patti Smith, INTERPOL, SEX PISTOLS (Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock featuring Frank Carter),BIKINI KILL, MANNEQUIN PUSSY and many more.

The festival's stages will feature generation-spanning acts, from SLEATER-KINNEY and Fred Armisen's RAMONES tribute band THE RETURN OF JACKIE AND JUDY and BUZZCOCKS to CBGB-era hardcore staples CIRCLE JERKS, AGNOSTIC FRONT and HAYWIRE, plus today's torchbearers UPCHUCK, MILITARIE GUN, HIGH VIS, BAD NERVES, PANIC SHACK and Violet Grohl.

With 34 years at the forefront of the electronic music scene, THE PRODIGY remain an unstoppable force, even after the tragic loss of their brother Keith Flint in 2019. Since their return to the stage in July 2022, the band have delivered their signature explosive live performances across festivals including Coachella, Reading and Leeds, Isle Of Wight and many more as well as their own European headline arena tours. They are also hard at work in the studio, crafting new material to follow up their critically acclaimed album "No Tourists", which solidified their record-breaking streak of seven consecutive U.K. No. 1 albums, dating back to 1997's "Music For The Jilted Generation".

CBGB Festival pays tribute to New York City's gritty, sticker-covered past through the lens of modern punk. The lineups connect punk's originators with its fiercest future voices, all answering one core question: Who would be playing at CBGB today? Last year's festival featured headliners Iggy Pop and Jack White, along with Johnny Marr, Marky Ramone, THE DAMNED, MELVINS, GORILLA BISCUITS, MURPHY'S LAW, CRO-MAGS, THE LINDA LINDAS, LAMBRINI GIRLS, ANGEL DU$T, LIP CRITIC and more.

Founded in 1973 in Manhattan's East Village, CBGB was ground zero for the seminal punk rock and new wave movements, launching the careers of bands like the RAMONES, BLONDIE, TALKING HEADS, TELEVISION, PATTI SMITH GROUP, THE DEAD BOYS, Richard Hell, THE BEASTIE BOYS and THE DICTATORS. During the 1980s, CBGB would become home to the hardcore punk revolution, with bands such as AGNOSTIC FRONT, MURPHY'S LAW, CRO-MAGS and GORILLA BISCUITS becoming synonymous with the club. In the 1990s, the club embraced the next generation of hard rock with bands including SUM 41, KORN, GREEN DAY and GUNS N' ROSES regularly performing. Over the past 50 years, CBGB has become the most famous, influential and talked-about rock and roll club of all time.

CBGB and its iconic logo continue to personify underground and alternative music and all that it stands for. In 2013, the former location at 315 Bowery was added to the National Register of Historic Places and remains a pilgrimage site for legions of music fans today. CBGB's legacy and cultural relevance are now managed by a passionate group of New York City-based music lovers who are dedicated to curating its impact on music, fashion, and visual art today.

For tickets, lineup details, venue info, and more, visit cbgbfest.com.