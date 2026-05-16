LORDI Collaborates With Former BATTLE BEAST Singer NOORA LOUHIMO On Cover Of JOHNNY LOGAN's 'Hold Me Now'

Irish singer and three-time Eurovision Song Contest winner Johnny Logan, Finnish hard rockers LORDI, winner of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2006, and former BATTLE BEAST singer Noora Louhimo have surprised their fans around the world by making history with an amazing collaboration.

Logan has released his own pop-rock version of LORDI's metal rock anthem "Hard Rock Hallelujah". Meanwhile, LORDI has joined forces with Louhimo and has released a metal version of Johnny Logan's legendary classic power ballad "Hold Me Now".

The idea emerged during a spontaneous phone call. "The meeting was scheduled for 15 minutes and then lasted over an hour. We immediately hit it off," says Logan. The original idea of a duet for the twentieth anniversary of LORDI's ESC victory was quickly discarded in favor of a song swap. "When I heard LORDI's demo of their winning song tailored to me, I knew right away that I wanted to do it."

LORDI leader Mr. Lordi states: "We really wanted to do something special to celebrate LORDI's twentieth anniversary of Eurovision victory as well as the seventieth anniversary of the whole Eurovision itself. So the outcome are the two Eurovision winning songs as new arrangements, and jumping bravely into other genres while doing so. I rearranged, and also recomposed, 'Hard Rock Hallelujah' in the style of what I thought would fit Johnny Logan."

LORDI invited Noora Louhimo to join "Hold Me Now". "I knew we needed some extra kick to the song," says Mr. Lordi. "Well, that extra kick is 'The Motherbeast' with her mind-blowing voice that lifts this version to a completely new height."

Louhimo says: "I am so excited about our collaboration and this new friendship we have created with LORDI in the past few months. In this project I get to fulfill many of my dreams — working with LORDI, working with the legend Johnny Logan, singing a Eurovision winner song, and singing in heavy metal style. I love ESC, I love our version and I'm so happy this will be my first release continuing my career as a full-time solo artist."

This year, due to the ESC boycott supported by Ireland, Johnny Logan cannot appear at the Eurovision Song Contest. "I would have loved to present the project live as well, but under the current circumstances that's not possible," Logan explains. LORDI, on the other hand, will be on stage at this year's competition.

"I'm very happy for LORDI that they are taking part in this special year concerning their anniversary," Logan says, delighted for the Finnish hard rockers.

Logan, who made music history with "What's Another Year" (1980),"Hold Me Now" (1987) and "Why Me" (1992),recorded his vocals in Copenhagen.

"'Hard Rock Hallelujah' had incredible energy from the very first moment," says the singer. He was also impressed by the reinterpretation of his own classic: "LORDI and Noora Louhimo have completely made 'Hold Me Now' their own."

Noora Louhimo is a Finnish award-winning singer best known for her big raspy powerful voice and striking stage outfits as the former lead vocalist of the metal band BATTLE BEAST, and for the character "Motherbeast" she created during her 13 years with the band. She departed the band in December 2025 to pursue her career as a solo artist. Since then her career has taken off with arena shows, touring around Finland, and performing on primetime TV shows.

Louhimo is a powerful, unapologetic artist making her music in different styles, using fashion as her armor and her voice to empower and entertain people. She is currently working on her second solo album, set for release in 2027, with a tour to follow celebrating both the album and her twentieth anniversary as an artist.

LORDI, whose ESC victory in 2006 brought Finland its first win in the competition and took "Hard Rock Hallelujah" into charts across Europe, took over the creative direction.

"The driving force behind the project is clearly [Mr.] Lordi — his idea, his production, his vision," Logan emphasizes. The collaboration developed into a personal connection. "We share the same dark humour and the same passion for music. This project was simply a unique pleasure."

Mr. Lordi adds: "I know I am speaking on behalf of our whole band when I say that we're both humbled and proud of having both of these iconic voices of their respective genres collaborate with us. Having Logan and Louhimo joining LORDI on this little anniversary celebration is truly an honor for us."