THE RASMUS Shares New Single 'Rest In Pieces'

Finnish rockers THE RASMUS have shared their new track "Rest In Pieces" via Better Noise Music and Playground Music. The band have also released the song's accompanying lyric video, which can be seen below.

"Rest In Pieces" is an irresistibly heavy, dark and melodic song, marking the start of the next chapter in THE RASMUS's sonic evolution with a sense of fearless bravado and world-conquering intensity. Its hard-hitting and unapologetic lyrics stem from a place of anger and betrayal. Founder, frontman and lead singer-songwriter Lauri Ylönen shares: "This all started very organically, the story behind the music is that I was betrayed by a friend. I was sad and pissed off at the same time. I wanted to channel my frustration into the music and create what I call a 'f*ck you song' for revenge."

"That's usually the best thing for any artist or creator to do in that situation," he continues. "You take the emotion and turn it into something powerful. There's an impulse that comes through and you find the strength to capture it in the form of music to make art. It might seem negative at first, but I wanted this song to also feel empowering to anyone who hears it. There's that uplifting thing that we do. I would say 'Rest In Pieces' is very positive amongst all the intensity."

THE RASMUS will bring its unforgettable stage show to audiences worldwide in 2025 on the "Weirdo" global tour . Tickets are on sale now for its European leg, which will run from September 12 to December 6, 2025. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for additional dates.

Formed 30 years ago, THE RASMUS, led by founding frontman and songwriter Lauri Ylönen, immediately inked a major label deal after the release of their first EP in 1995. The band's fifth album, "Dead Letters", solidified them as a global force, achieving eight gold and six platinum certifications with over two million copies sold worldwide and breaking the record for performance royalties received abroad on a Finnish composition. Its lead single "In The Shadows" received six-times-gold and two-times-platinum certifications, selling over one million copies and was nominated for Kerrang! Awards "Best Single" in 2004. The album won in five categories at the 2004 Finnish EMMA Awards, earned the band "Best Nordic Act" honors at 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards and garnered two awards for "Best International Artist" and "Best International Newcomer" at the 2004 MTV Russia Music Awards.

Since then, THE RASMUS have continued to evolve their sound with the perfect mix of melody, edge and showmanship; they also possess the ability to perfectly blend across genres — from mainstream pop and electronica to explosive rock and hard-hitting metal.

Photo credit: Venla Shalin