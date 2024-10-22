THE RASMUS To Release New Single 'Rest In Pieces' This Week

Finnish rockers THE RASMUS have announced a new partnership with independent record label Better Noise Music who will jointly release the band's new music alongside Nordic indie label Playground Music.

Formed 30 years ago, THE RASMUS, led by founding frontman and songwriter Lauri Ylönen, immediately inked a major label deal after the release of their first EP in 1995. The band's fifth album, "Dead Letters", solidified them as a global force, achieving eight gold and six platinum certifications with over two million copies sold worldwide and breaking the record for performance royalties received abroad on a Finnish composition. Its lead single "In The Shadows" received six-times-gold and two-times-platinum certifications, selling over one million copies and was nominated for Kerrang! Awards "Best Single" in 2004. The album won in five categories at the 2004 Finnish EMMA Awards, earned the band "Best Nordic Act" honors at 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards and garnered two awards for "Best International Artist" and "Best International Newcomer" at the 2004 MTV Russia Music Awards.

Since then, THE RASMUS have continued to evolve their sound with the perfect mix of melody, edge and showmanship; they also possess the ability to perfectly blend across genres — from mainstream pop and electronica to explosive rock and hard-hitting metal. THE RASMUS is now excited to announce that its upcoming track, "Rest In Pieces", will be released on October 25.

"THE RASMUS have never chosen to rest easy on previous success, but are always striving for new achievements with great dedication and energy," says Playground Music CEO Mårten Aglander. "With Better Noise Music we've found a most skilled and powerful partner who also fully matches their ambition. I'm really happy for us and for the band that this cooperation can happen."

"We are very excited to work with Better Noise Music, I can't think of a better international home for THE RASMUS," says Lars Tengroth, THE RASMUS's A&R man at Playground Music since 1999. "The band's new material is harder and darker and fits the label perfectly."

"Better Noise Music have been watching and waiting in the shadows for an opportunity to work with THE RASMUS and Antti Eriksson of Backbone Management and Lars Tengroth of Playground," exclaims Dan Waite, CEO of Better Noise Music. "THE RASMUS are a band that elicit a strong warm and positive response from everyone we talk to, and we can't wait for people to see what they have planned for 2025."

THE RASMUS will support the new music with a world tour and today have announced dates for their "Weirdo" tour across Europe from September 12 to December 6, 2025. An artist exclusive pre-sale will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, October 23 and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 25 via therasmus.com.

"It's been a while since we went on tour, so we're really excited to be heading out all over the world in 2025," shares Ylönen. "It's shaping up to be a massive tour and there's more dates to come. We can't wait to hang out with our fans. It's going to be fun to see them again, we're like family."

THE RASMUS "Weirdo" 2025 tour dates:

Sep. 12 - Tampere, FI - Tavara-Asema

Sep. 13 - Turku, FI - Logomo

Sep. 19 - Kuopio, FI - Sawohouse Underground

Sep. 20 - Oulu, FI - Tullisali

Sep. 26 - Seinäjoki, FI - Rytmikorjaamo

Sep. 27 - Jyväskylä, FI - Lutakko

Oct. 03 - Lahti, FI - Möysän Musaklubi

Oct. 04 - Joensuu, FI - Kerubi

Oct. 18 - Helsinki, FI - Tavastia

Oct. 23 - Limassol, CY - Monte Caputo

Oct. 25 - Athens, GR - Floyd

Nov. 11 - Hamburg, DE - Markthalle

Nov. 12 - Berlin, DE - Metropol

Nov. 13 - Warsaw, PL - Stodola

Nov. 14 - Brno, CZ - Sono Centrum

Nov. 15 - Budapest, HU - Barba Negra

Nov. 16 - Vienna, AT - Simm City

Nov. 17 - Munich, DE - Technikum

Nov. 18 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz

Nov. 20 - Zurich, CH - Komplex 457

Nov. 21 - Karlsruhe, DE - Substage

Nov. 22 - Saarbrucken, DE - Garage

Nov. 23 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

Nov. 25 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

Nov. 26 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli

Nov. 27 - Antwerp, BE - Trix

Nov. 28 - Paris, FR - La Cigale

Nov. 30 - Glasgow, GB - SWG3 Galvanizers

Dec. 01 - Manchester, GB - O2 Ritz

Dec. 02 - Cardiff, GB - Great Hall

Dec. 04 - London, GB - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Dec. 05 - Southampton, GB - 1865

Dec. 06 - Nottingham, GB - Rock City

Photo credit: Venla Shalin