THE ROLLING STONES Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event Celebrating Release of 'Grrr Live!'December 15, 2022
THE ROLLING STONES have announced a new online concert event celebrating the release of "Grrr Live!" The concert will take place February 2 at 8 p.m. GMT / 8 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. Pacific / 8 p.m. AWST (February 3).
Recorded on the band's "50 & Counting" tour, the "Grrr Live!" concert featured guest appearances by THE BLACK KEYS ("Who Do You Love?" ),Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer ("Going Down"),Lady Gaga ("Gimme Shelter"),Mick Taylor ("Midnight Rambler") and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen ("Tumbling Dice"),and proved to be one of the most memorable shows in the band's history. It has not been available to fans since it originally aired on pay-per-view in 2012.
The "Grrr Live!" experience will bring this history-making concert to fans around the world on RollingStonesNewark.com via interactive video company Kiswe's global live streaming technology. The concert features some of the greatest songs of all time including "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)", "Honky Tonk Women", "Start Me Up", "Gimme Shelter", "Sympathy For The Devil" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction". Unlike viewing performances on other platforms, Kiswe Live allows the fans to be part of the experience. Fans from all over the world will be able to upload short video selfies of themselves to celebrate the band, the performances, see themselves on the screen and be seen by others across the globe, alongside the performance.
Tickets are on sale December 15 at RollingStonesNewark.com.
"Grr Live!" track listing:
CD1
01. Get Off Of My Cloud
02. The Last Time
03. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)
04. Paint It Black
05. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)
06. Wild Horses
07. Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)
08. Dead Flowers
09. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)
10. Doom And Gloom
11. One More Shot
12. Miss You
13. Honky Tonk Women
14. Band Introductions
CD2
01. Before They Make Me Run
02. Happy
03. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)
04. Start Me Up
05. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)
06. Brown Sugar
07. Sympathy For the Devil
08. You Can't Always Get What You Want
09. Jumpin' Jack Flash
10. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
