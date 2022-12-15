THE ROLLING STONES Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event Celebrating Release of 'Grrr Live!'

THE ROLLING STONES have announced a new online concert event celebrating the release of "Grrr Live!" The concert will take place February 2 at 8 p.m. GMT / 8 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. Pacific / 8 p.m. AWST (February 3).

Recorded on the band's "50 & Counting" tour, the "Grrr Live!" concert featured guest appearances by THE BLACK KEYS ("Who Do You Love?" ),Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer ("Going Down"),Lady Gaga ("Gimme Shelter"),Mick Taylor ("Midnight Rambler") and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen ("Tumbling Dice"),and proved to be one of the most memorable shows in the band's history. It has not been available to fans since it originally aired on pay-per-view in 2012.

The "Grrr Live!" experience will bring this history-making concert to fans around the world on RollingStonesNewark.com via interactive video company Kiswe's global live streaming technology. The concert features some of the greatest songs of all time including "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)", "Honky Tonk Women", "Start Me Up", "Gimme Shelter", "Sympathy For The Devil" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction". Unlike viewing performances on other platforms, Kiswe Live allows the fans to be part of the experience. Fans from all over the world will be able to upload short video selfies of themselves to celebrate the band, the performances, see themselves on the screen and be seen by others across the globe, alongside the performance.

Tickets are on sale December 15 at RollingStonesNewark.com.

"Grr Live!" track listing:

CD1

01. Get Off Of My Cloud

02. The Last Time

03. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)

04. Paint It Black

05. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

06. Wild Horses

07. Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

08. Dead Flowers

09. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)

10. Doom And Gloom

11. One More Shot

12. Miss You

13. Honky Tonk Women

14. Band Introductions

CD2

01. Before They Make Me Run

02. Happy

03. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

04. Start Me Up

05. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

06. Brown Sugar

07. Sympathy For the Devil

08. You Can't Always Get What You Want

09. Jumpin' Jack Flash

10. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

